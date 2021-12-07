Haryana gram sachivalays fail to deliver administrative services at village-level

The initiative of setting up gram sachivalays (GS) has failed to deliver on the promise of providing basic administrative services to the rural population at the local level.

A visit to many gram sachivalays revealed that the buildings are now wearing a deserted look in lack of presence of officers and there was nobody even to maintain cleanliness.

“On government’s directions, we had set up gram sachivalays in an existing building and made arrangements of furniture, electricity and internet in 2016. Even a schedule for the visit of officers was prepared but not even a single visit was made and this building was used only for gram sabha,” said Yuvraj Sharma, outgoing sarpanch of Khurdban village in Yamunanagar district.

In most villages, residents do not know the purpose of setting up of these buildings and they were using these sachivalays for their own purposes such as marriage programmes.

Praveen Kumar, ex-sarpanch of Dhanokheri village in Karnal district, said, “The work of gram sachivalays was completed in 2019 by the panchayat department, but as of now, there is no electricity connection and the building is in a poor state.

A panchayat representative of Bakali village in Kurukshetra said, “In the past two-and-a-half-years, we never saw any official visiting our gram sachivalays despite having made all arrangements of internet, electricity and other basic facilities. We don’t know why the government made a promise if it could not fulfill it.”

The initiative was taken by the previous BJP government in 2015, to set up gram sachivalays at 2,294 clusters by March, 2019. As per the government’s plan, the gram sachivalays were to be set up on panchayati land with an estimated cost of ₹30 lakh, including the cost of furniture and fixture.

These sachivalyas were to have enough space for housing the office of panchayat members, gram sachiv and data entry operator-cum-accountant. The development and panchayats department had promised to make these village secretariats a hub of all activities to provide all basic facilities to the rural dwellers within their villages.

Officials from block to district level were supposed to sit here at least once a week for timely redressal of public grievances and even a schedule was fixed for officials including halka patwari, ADO (agriculture), JE (electricity board), JE (public health), and VLDA (veterinary) to facilitate the inhabitants.

As per the data available on the website of the state development and panchayats department, so far, 1,785 gram sachivalayas have been established of which, 884 village level functionaries had shifted and operationalised the rural CSC at gram sachivalayas.

Maximum 150 gram sachivalays have been set up in Karnal, 142 in Sirsa, 139 in Hisar, 128 in Nuh, 118 in Kaithal, 104 in Fatehabad, 103 each in Ambal and Bhiwani, and 100 in Yamunanagar. Even after completion of two-and-a-half-years, 558 gram sachivalays were deprived of basic facilities.

The exact figures of the expenditures on these village secretariats were not available as the officials said most of the gram sachivalays were constructed by the village panchayats. But in August last year, the government had released ₹3.55 crore for construction of 69 more gram sachivalays in 11 districts of Haryana, officials said.

Officials have different opinion and reasons behind failure of this initiative as many blame staff crunch and some said villagers did not focus on gram sachivalyas as the tenure of village panchayats was completed in February, 2021.

“Shortage of staff is a major problem to make these sachivalyas fully operational. Most district administrations and local offices of the revenue department, public health and development and panchayat department presently have only around 40% staff, how will the officials devote time for these sachivalayas,” asked a senior official of a district administration, pleading anonymity.

On why most gram sachivalays failed to serve the purpose, the director general, development and panchayats, Haryana RC Bidhan said, “This might be at some places as the panchayat elections were delayed due to the pending court case and now the BDPOs have the administrative charge as the independent panchayats could focus more.”

He said the work on completion of all gram sachivalyas was going on and the government’s main focus is to make these gram sachivalyas vibrant and now the furniture is being provided to village panchayats as per the requirement and CSCs are being set up in gram sachivalyas.

Additional chief secretary to additional chief secretary to government, Haryana, and financial commissioner, revenue and disaster management PK Das said he will examine why the officials of the revenue department were not sitting in the village secretariats as per schedule.

Reacting to the poor condition of gram sachivalays in Kurukshetra, deputy commissioner Mukul Kumar said he will issue strict directions to the DDPO to make them operational with cooperation of locals.