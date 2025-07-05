Haryana grants extra casual leave to female contractual employees

The Haryana government on Friday announced changes to the casual leave policy for its female contractual employees, who will now be entitled to two days of additional leave per month. The Haryana government on Friday announced changes to the casual leave policy for its female contractual employees, who will now be entitled to two days of additional leave per month. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

In an order issued by chief secretary Anurag Rastogi, female contractual employees, including those deployed through Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam Limited (HKRN), will now be entitled to two days of additional casual leave per month, subject to a maximum of 22 days in a calendar year, more than double the previous limit of 10 days. This new provision is in addition to the existing 10 days of medical leave provided annually, according to an official statement.