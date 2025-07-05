Search
Haryana grants extra casual leave to female contractual employees

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Jul 05, 2025 08:56 AM IST

In an order issued by chief secretary Anurag Rastogi, female contractual employees, including those deployed through Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam Limited (HKRN), will now be entitled to two days of additional casual leave per month, subject to a maximum of 22 days in a calendar year, more than double the previous limit of 10 days. This new provision is in addition to the existing 10 days of medical leave provided annually, according to an official statement.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Haryana grants extra casual leave to female contractual employees
