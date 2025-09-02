Haryana guv adopts 5 TB patients as ‘Nikshay Mitra’

Haryana governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh along with his wife Mitra Ghosh has adopted five tuberculosis (TB) patients by providing nutritional support under the National TB Elimination Programme (NTEP). The Haryana governor formally registered as a “Nikshay Mitra” and assured full support to the state’s mission of making Haryana TB-free. (File)

During the programme held at Haryana Raj Bhavan on Monday, state TB officer Dr Rajesh Raju and WHO nominee Dr Sukhwant briefed governor Ghosh on the progress of the TB campaign in the state.

The governor formally registered as a “Nikshay Mitra” and assured full support to the state’s mission of making Haryana TB-free. On the occasion, he emphasised the importance of collective action, urging every section of society to support TB patients and their families. “Let us all work together to build a TB-free community,” he said.

“The fight against TB is a collective responsibility. With community participation and people’s cooperation, we will achieve the goal of a TB-free Haryana,” he said.

Appreciating the efforts of the state government, the governor urged individuals, NGOs, corporate houses, self-help groups, and religious organisations to come forward and adopt TB patients as Nikshay Mitras.