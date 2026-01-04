Haryana has placed youth at the core of its policies: Saini

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday said that the State government has consistently placed youth at the centre of its policies and rolled out several youth-centric schemes, adding that the past decade has witnessed achievements that earlier governments could not accomplish even in several decades. Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini on Friday visited the Western Command at Chandimandir Military Station, where he was received and briefed by Lt Gen Manoj Kumar Katiyar, Army Commander, Western Command. (ANI)

The CM was addressing the “Prernadaayi Samvad Karyakram” (inspiring interaction programme) with the Haryana delegation selected for the 29th National Youth Festival–2026, to be held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, from January 9 to 12.

Earlier, Saini flagged off a 64-member Haryana Youth Contingent, interacted with the participants, and posed for a group photograph. The delegation will represent the State in various competitions, including debate, young leaders’ dialogue, and hack for social cause and design for Viksit Bharat.

Addressing the youth, the CM said that the future of a nation is shaped by the strength of its young population. “When youth are energetic, educated, self-confident and devoted to the nation, no goal remains unattainable,” he said, adding that Haryana’s youth are playing a leading role in sectors such as defence, sports, education, agriculture and entrepreneurship.

Expressing concern over youth being duped through illegal overseas migration routes, popularly known as the “dunki route,” the CM said a historic law was enacted on March 26, 2025, to regulate travel agents and curb fraudulent practices. He said the government supports overseas employment but wants it to be safe, dignified and legal.

CM reviews veteran welfare initiatives at western command

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini on Friday visited the Western Command at Chandimandir Military Station, where he was received and briefed by Lt Gen Manoj Kumar Katiyar, Army Commander, Western Command.

During a detailed briefing, the CM was informed about Western Command’s key operational achievements, including its role in Operation Sindoor and humanitarian assistance provided during flood relief operations. Officers also highlighted ongoing recruitment rallies, youth outreach programmes, logistics support systems, modernisation initiatives and the induction of new technologies.

Veteran welfare measures, including the functioning of the Senior Veterans’ Home, were also discussed, underscoring the Indian Army’s people-centric approach and continued commitment to the dignity, care and well-being of ex-servicemen and their families.