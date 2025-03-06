Menu Explore
Haryana hikes average production caps for rabi crops; farmers to sell more at MSP

ByPress Trust of India, Chandigarh
Mar 06, 2025 09:10 AM IST

The revised limits will be implemented in the rabi procurement season of 2025-26. The move will directly benefit farmers who, due to higher yields than the previously set limits, were unable to sell their crops at the minimum support price (MSP), an official statement said.

The Haryana government on Wednesday said it has raised limits of average production per acre for rabi crops for 2024-25, a move which will enable farmers to sell more yields at a minimum support price.

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini approved the increased caps after a committee set up by the government recommended changes in the production limits for rabi crops.
Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini approved the increased caps after a committee set up by the government recommended changes in the production limits for rabi crops. (Keshav Singh/HT)

The revised limits will be implemented in the rabi procurement season of 2025-26. The move will directly benefit farmers who, due to higher yields than the previously set limits, were unable to sell their crops at the minimum support price (MSP), an official statement said.

Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini approved the increased caps after a committee set up by the government recommended changes in the production limits for rabi crops. The average production cap for barley has been increased from 15 quintals to 16 quintals per acre, for gram it has been raised from 5 quintals to 6 quintals per acre, while for sunflower from 8 quintals to 9 quintals per acre.

In addition, the average production limit for summer moong crop has been raised from 3 quintals to 4 quintals per acre.

The committee has also fixed the average production estimate for lentils/masur at 4 quintals per acre. Earlier, no limit was set for the pulse. The production limit for wheat remained unchanged at 25 quintals per acre.

According to the statement, these changes were made in response to the increased average yields, and the decision would significantly benefit farmers and provide them with greater economic advantages.

