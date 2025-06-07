Search Search
Saturday, Jun 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Haryana human rights panel seeks report on polluting factory

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Jun 07, 2025 10:08 AM IST

The complainants alleged that the factory named Sai Ram pipe Udyog, is operating in violation of environmental laws, emitting hazardous noise and air pollution, causing severe vibrations from heavy machinery and operating during night hours, thereby endangering the health and safety of residents and violating their fundamental and human rights.

Haryana Human Rights commission(HHRC) has sought report from Rewari deputy commissioner, municipal commissioner, municipal council and regional officer of the Haryana state pollution board, Rewari, on a complaint filed by residents of Bheem Basti seeking intervention against the continued operation of a private industrial unit, which is functioning illegally within a densely populated residential area. The right panel has sought a report before August 19.

Haryana Human Rights commission has sought report from Rewari deputy commissioner, municipal commissioner, municipal council and regional officer of the Haryana state pollution board, Rewari, on a complaint filed by residents of Bheem Basti over the operation of a private industrial unit. (HT File)
Haryana Human Rights commission has sought report from Rewari deputy commissioner, municipal commissioner, municipal council and regional officer of the Haryana state pollution board, Rewari, on a complaint filed by residents of Bheem Basti over the operation of a private industrial unit. (HT File)

The complainants alleged that the factory named Sai Ram pipe Udyog, is operating in violation of environmental laws, emitting hazardous noise and air pollution, causing severe vibrations from heavy machinery and operating during night hours, thereby endangering the health and safety of residents and violating their fundamental and human rights.

Right panel chairperson Lalit Batra observed that the conduct of the factory and the inaction of statutory bodies such as the Haryana State Pollution Control Board amount to a blatant violation of multiple provisions of environmental and municipal laws, including but not limited to Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981; Environment (Protection) Act, 1986; Factories Act, 1948, and Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000.

“These Noise Rules set maximum noise limits of 55 dB during the day and 45 dB at night for residential zones. The district authorities displayed apathy towards the residents’ repeated pleas,” Batra said in the order.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Haryana human rights panel seeks report on polluting factory
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 07, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On