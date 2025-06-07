Haryana human rights panel seeks report on polluting factory

Haryana Human Rights commission(HHRC) has sought report from Rewari deputy commissioner, municipal commissioner, municipal council and regional officer of the Haryana state pollution board, Rewari, on a complaint filed by residents of Bheem Basti seeking intervention against the continued operation of a private industrial unit, which is functioning illegally within a densely populated residential area. The right panel has sought a report before August 19. Haryana Human Rights commission has sought report from Rewari deputy commissioner, municipal commissioner, municipal council and regional officer of the Haryana state pollution board, Rewari, on a complaint filed by residents of Bheem Basti over the operation of a private industrial unit. (HT File)

The complainants alleged that the factory named Sai Ram pipe Udyog, is operating in violation of environmental laws, emitting hazardous noise and air pollution, causing severe vibrations from heavy machinery and operating during night hours, thereby endangering the health and safety of residents and violating their fundamental and human rights.

Right panel chairperson Lalit Batra observed that the conduct of the factory and the inaction of statutory bodies such as the Haryana State Pollution Control Board amount to a blatant violation of multiple provisions of environmental and municipal laws, including but not limited to Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981; Environment (Protection) Act, 1986; Factories Act, 1948, and Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000.

“These Noise Rules set maximum noise limits of 55 dB during the day and 45 dB at night for residential zones. The district authorities displayed apathy towards the residents’ repeated pleas,” Batra said in the order.