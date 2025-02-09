Haryana human rights panel seeks report on simplifying addition of name in birth certificate

The Haryana Human Rights Commission (HHRC) has sought a report from the chief registrar of births and deaths and director general of health services to simplify the process of adding the surname to the birth certificate of an individual. A Haryana resident said the process for adding a surname to a birth certificate should be simplified, emphasising hardships faced by citizens. (HT File)

HHRC chairperson justice (retd) Lalit Batra has asked the authorities to depute an officer to appear before the commission on March 21 to take the matter to its logical end.

In his complaint, a state resident said the process for adding a surname to a birth certificate should be simplified, emphasising hardships faced by citizens. The complainant said his daughter’s birth certificate mentioned only her first name, Tejaswini but since a surname is now essential for official documents like passports and visas, he applied to the municipal body for updating the records.

“He encountered excessive formalities and documentation requirements. To complete the process, the complainant was asked to submit affidavits claiming a clerical mistake, testimonies from neighbours, and certificates from the hospital, Sarpanch, and school. Since the surname was never recorded in school documents, the school refused to issue a certificate, further complicating the matter. These unnecessary bureaucratic hurdles have made it extremely difficult for him to update his daughter’s birth certificate,’’ the order said.

The complainant said this complex and time-consuming process violated fundamental human rights, particularly the right to identity and dignity. Article 6 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) states that “everyone has the right to recognition everywhere as a person before the law,” which implies the right to identity. Similarly, Article 3 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights upholds the right to dignity, reinforcing the importance of ensuring that individuals can access and modify essential documents without unnecessary obstacles. Imposing excessive bureaucratic procedures creates an unjust burden on individuals and may even result in ‘ discrimination, the complainant said.