Haryana IAS officers Khemka, Verma get into poetic Twitter war

Haryana IAS officers, Ashok Khemka and Sanjeev Verma, who are at odds with each other following the registration of cross first information reports (FIRs) against each other, are now involved in a poetic discourse on micro-blogging platform, Twitter.

Khemka, an additional chief secretary rank officer, on Sunday tweeted a verse from eminent poet Ramdhari Singh Dinkar’s ‘Rashmirathi’ to vent his feelings. The verse broadly indicated: ‘though mud has been thrown at him conspiratorially, he is ready for this test’.

“When a man in on the path of destruction, he first loses his wisdom,” the tweet said quoting Dinkar.

On Monday, Verma, who is the HSWC managing director, responded with his own tweet: “A self-evident fact requires no proof. The result will bring out the truth.”

He also quoted a verse from Dinkar’s ‘Rashmirathi’ in the tweet: “Mountains acting as obstructions start cracking from the force of smooth water currents, not because of any conspiracy.”

While Verma, a 2004 batch IAS officer, was recently booked on Khemka’s complaint under Sections 167, 182, 195A, 198, 211, 218, 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Khemka and three former Haryana State Warehousing Corporation (HSWC) officials were booked under Section 420 of the IPC and Section 13 of the Prevention of Corruption Act on Verma’s complaint for allegedly making appointments in the HSWC in an illegal and arbitrary manner.