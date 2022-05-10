Haryana IAS officers Khemka, Verma get into poetic Twitter war
Haryana IAS officers, Ashok Khemka and Sanjeev Verma, who are at odds with each other following the registration of cross first information reports (FIRs) against each other, are now involved in a poetic discourse on micro-blogging platform, Twitter.
Khemka, an additional chief secretary rank officer, on Sunday tweeted a verse from eminent poet Ramdhari Singh Dinkar’s ‘Rashmirathi’ to vent his feelings. The verse broadly indicated: ‘though mud has been thrown at him conspiratorially, he is ready for this test’.
“When a man in on the path of destruction, he first loses his wisdom,” the tweet said quoting Dinkar.
On Monday, Verma, who is the HSWC managing director, responded with his own tweet: “A self-evident fact requires no proof. The result will bring out the truth.”
He also quoted a verse from Dinkar’s ‘Rashmirathi’ in the tweet: “Mountains acting as obstructions start cracking from the force of smooth water currents, not because of any conspiracy.”
While Verma, a 2004 batch IAS officer, was recently booked on Khemka’s complaint under Sections 167, 182, 195A, 198, 211, 218, 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Khemka and three former Haryana State Warehousing Corporation (HSWC) officials were booked under Section 420 of the IPC and Section 13 of the Prevention of Corruption Act on Verma’s complaint for allegedly making appointments in the HSWC in an illegal and arbitrary manner.
Controversial IPS officer, Kalson recommended for premature retirement
Controversial Haryana IPS officer Hemant Kalson, who was booked by the Panchkula police last week for allegedly misbehaving with and abusing a staff nurse at general hospital, is likely to be prematurely retired from the service. The officer, who was allegedly drunk, had created a ruckus at the hospital. Kalson is not new to controversies and is a serial offender.
Lucknow-Delhi double decker train service to resume today
After remaining off the track for the past over two years due to the pandemic, the Lucknow-Delhi double decker train service is all set to start again from Tuesday (May 10). The train will run four days—Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday—a week, said public relations officer, NE Railways, Lucknow Division, Mahesh Gupta. “The train will leave Lucknow at 4:55am and reach Anand Vihar Terminus, Delhi, at 12:55pm via Bareilly, Moradabad and Ghaziabad,” he said.
Karnataka: Contractor charged with giving bribe after his ‘commission’ plaint
Officials in Karnataka's Koppal district, about 350 kms from Bengaluru, have filed a case of corruption against a contractor who had alleged that government officials demanded a 40% commission to release hthe contractor Yariswamy'spayment of ₹15 lakh. According to the letter dated April 29, he had undertaken works in solid waste management facility in Koppal district to the tune of ₹15 lakhs.
BBMP orders another survey of potholes, to geotag them
The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP, the city's civic body) on Monday said it will carry out a re-survey of all potholes, geo tag them in an internal app and then open it for public viewing from next week to fix the most teething problem in India's IT and technology capital that comes to a standstill at the slightest hint of rain.
Severe oxygen deficiency possibly led to fish deaths at Banganga
Mumbai: More than 20 days after thousands of fish were found belly up in the city's historic Banganga Tank, a natural reservoir that dates back to the twelfth century, investigations by the civic body have revealed that a severe oxygen deficiency in the water could have likely been the cause of death for the aquatic creatures. It is a heritage structure and is owned and maintained by the GSB Temple Trust.
