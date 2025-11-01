Haryana IGP suicide case: Show us lapses in probe: HC on PIL seeking transfer of probe to CBI

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday deferred hearing on a plea on seeking Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into alleged suicide of Haryana IGP Y Puran Kumar at his Sector 11 residence on October 7, asking the petitioner to apprise court on lapses in the probe, that warranted transfer of probe to the central agency. The court was hearing a petition from one Navneet Kumar, a Ludhiana resident, who claimed to be president of an NGO, Hope Welfare Society and had submitted that he had filed the petition to protect the integrity of the Indian Police Service and to safeguard the rule of law and to ensure that justice is done free from local influence or institutional bias, seeking CBI probe. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

During resumed hearing of the PIL filed on October 17, the bench of chief justice Sheel Nagu and justice Sanjiv Berry observed that CBI is already overburdened and that court can’t “casually” pass orders to transfer the probe to CBI. “You have to point out some anomaly in the investigation. Some lapse,” the bench observed amid demand for CBI probe by the petitioner referring to suicide by the officer and one more cop in Haryana who levelled allegations of corruption against Kumar.

Kumar, 52, allegedly shot himself at his Sector 11 residence on October 7. In his nine-page “Final Note,” he has named several senior IPS and IAS officers, including Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Singh Kapur (now sent on leave) and former Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarniya, accusing them of harassment and humiliation on caste grounds. A special investigative team is probing the allegations levelled by Kumar. Another cop Sandeep Lather who had arrested an aide of Kumar in another case had also subsequently died by suicide. He is stated to have levelled corruption charges against Kumar and also held IPS officer’s family responsible for his extreme act.

As the petitioner claimed that Kumar had alleged systemic victimisation by senior officers and named many of them, the court questioned whether provisions of abetment to suicide could be invoked. “Please tell us one Supreme Court judgment where conviction was passed on the basis of these allegations,” the court asked the petitioner’s lawyer.

The court further observed that that investigation into the case is being conducted by Chandigarh Police and the question of “partiality” does not arise.

During the hearing UT’s counsel opposed the PIL submitting that an SIT is probing the matter and three IPS officers are part of the SIT, investigating the case.

On the other hand, Haryana’s counsel questioned how the petitioner could have filed the PIL as the petitioner is a resident of Punjab and filing a plea regarding an issue in Chandigarh and Haryana.

The court has now deferred the PIL for next week giving time to the petitioner to further prepare his case.