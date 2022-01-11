Haryana imposes ESMA for six months

The Haryana government on Tuesday invoked the Essential Services Maintenance Act, prohibiting any strike by doctors or other categories of the health department employees in the next six months.

The state government decided to clamp down as the doctors, under the banner of the Haryana Civil Medical Services Association (HCMSA), went ahead with their strike call on Tuesday. The protesting doctors are seeking incentives for specialised doctors and that 40% in-service candidates should be given benefits in postgraduate services. They are also opposing the government’s decision to directly recruit senior medical officers (SMOs).

The state government’s order also stops other categories of employees of the health department such as those engaged on contract, daily wagers, honorarium basis staff, etc working in various entities including the National Health Mission, the Food and Drug Administration, AYUSH, etc from going on strike.

“Haryana is satisfied that an emergent public health situation has arisen due to surge in Covid cases and any strike by employees of the health department at this time will gravely affect the health essential services required to safeguard the life of the community,” chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal said in his order.

“ESMA has been implemented in Haryana, now health workers will not be able to go on strike for six months. This step has been taken after a group of doctors went on strike to obstruct the prevention of Covid,” Haryana health minister Anil Vij tweeted.

Nod for specialist-cadre post

Meanwhile, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has given in-principle approval to create specialist-cadre post for MD/MS doctors. The doctors will not be given any administrative work. The government will create a special sub-cadre for specialists, who will be designated as consultant or senior consultants.

Earlier, the doctors with MBBS degree alone or MD/MS used to be in the same cadre. “With the creation of the specialist-cadre post, these doctors will be able to focus on their work which will protect their interest,” the spokesperson said.

The specialist-cadre doctors will now be posted in big and renowned hospitals rather than in primary health centres (PHCs).

“The chief minister said doctors have a pivotal role to play in the society, especially in the present crisis situation and the government is committed towards their welfare,” the spokesperson said, adding that with this, a long standing demand of the doctors has been fulfilled.

