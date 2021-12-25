Haryana imposes night curfew, curbs on gatherings from Jan 1 amid Omicron concerns

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Friday that from January 1 the movement of public from 11pm to 5am will be strictly banned and gatherings of more than 200 people will not be allowed in public places and in other programmes amid rising concerns over the new Covid-19 variant.

In view of the possibility of increasing cases of Omicron, the state government has already announced to ban entry of people in public places etc from January 1 unless they are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Presiding over a Covid-19 review meeting on Friday, Khattar said special focus will be on ensuring vaccination of all eligible people.

State health minister Anil Vij said that Haryana recorded more than 2.61 lakh vaccinations against Covid-19 on Thursday, which is 1 lakh more than the average daily vaccination of about 1.5 lakh.

He said that this happened a day after the state government banning the entry of people without second dose to public places from January 1.

Vij shared the information in a series of tweets on the micro-blogging site and added that the vaccination drives will continue in the state on holidays as well.

Till Friday, the cumulative coverage of the Covid-19 vaccination in Haryana was 3,23,16,894, which included 1,93,72,737 (94%) first doses and 1,29,44,157 (63%) second doses.

On Friday, Haryana health department administered 2,96,375 jabs of which 79,447 were first dose.

The restrictions

Night movement will be strictly restricted from 11 pm to 5am.

In indoor and open spaces, gatherings of up to 50 per cent of the hall/area capacity will be allowed with a ceiling of maximum 200 and 300 persons respectively subject to Covid-appropriate behavior and social distancing.

It will be the responsibility of the organisers of events to ensure that only fully vaccinated persons attend the events organised by them.

In all public offices and facilities, only fully vaccinated persons will be allowed to enter from January 1

