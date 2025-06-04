Haryana: Intensify enforcement measures against illegal abortions, health officials told

The Haryana health department will intensify enforcement measures against illegal abortion practices and take strict action against doctors found guilty of such violations, including cancellation of their licences. The Haryana health department will intensify enforcement measures against illegal abortion practices and take strict action against doctors found guilty of such violations, including cancellation of their licences. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

Additional chief secretary (ACS), health, Sudhir Rajpal on Tuesday asked officials to focus on BAMS doctors and unqualified practitioners (quacks) involved in illegal abortions, particularly in Karnal, Palwal, Gurugram and Charkhi Dadri districts.

The ACS directed officials to involve deputy commissioners and launch a crackdown on establishments involved in illegal medical termination of pregnancy in these districts. Officials were also directed to coordinate with police authorities and request the DGP to constitute a dedicated task force to combat illegal abortions.

The ACS who on Tuesday chaired a weekly meeting of the State Task Force formed for improving sex ratio also ordered disciplinary action against the district monitoring and evaluation officer and deputy CMO of Faridabad for negligence in duty. The officials were also directed to create unique pregnancy IDs to track every pregnancy and ensure more accurate data of pregnant women. Registration of a doctor from Kurukshetra has also been recommended for cancellation by the Haryana Medical Council after he was allegedly found complicit in malpractices, said an official statement.

An official spokesperson said that during the past week (May 27 to June 2), inspections were conducted across the state over the illegal sale of Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) kits in which two MTP kits were seized and an FIR was registered. The number of wholesalers selling MTP kits has been reduced from 32 to five within a month in Haryana and the sale trend of MTP kits has seen a significant decline in 16 districts of the state, the spokesperson said. One firm has also been given notice under Drug and Cosmetics Rules, 1945, for violation of rules and legal proceedings shall be launched against it.

4 nursing homes sealed in Palwal

Four nursing homes in Palwal where illegal abortions were being carried out by quacks were raided and sealed by a team of the health department. An FIR has been registered and the accused have been arrested, the spokesperson said.