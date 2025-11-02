Haryana: Irregularities in paddy purchase: Congress seeks judicial probe, BKU calls for arrest of accused

Days after the Karnal police registered two criminal cases against a rice mill, a mandi secretary, four mandi inspectors and a sub-inspector for alleged financial irregularities during the procurement, the Congress party on Saturday sought a judicial probe into the whole process and termed it a fraud involving several crores. On Thursday, Karnal deputy commissioner Uttam Singh informed that two separate cases were registered following physical verification (PV) of paddy stock at rice mills and checking of gate passes at mandis.

Similarly, Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) demanded the arrest of the accused within two days, while the BJP said that the law will take its own course; action will be taken against those found responsible for fraud.

Karnal Congress rural president Rajesh Vaid said fraud has become a norm of every paddy season in the state and officials responsible are never punished.

“In the cases registered, the government accepted a fraud of nearly ₹3.54 crore. There should be a physical verification of all rice mills in the district, which will determine the actual amount of fraud. We demand a judicial probe by a sitting judge to investigate the whole scam,” he added.

Former deputy mayor Manoj Wadhwa claimed that there is an involvement of several district officials and political leaders.

Congress leader Teji Mann alleged that the probe conducted so far and cases registered are shallow and main culprits are still far from being touched.

Similarly, BKU state president Ratan Mann warned that if the accused were not arrested within two days, it would be clearly assumed that this loot was carried out with the government’s connivance.

“This corrupt system is tarnishing the name of farmers. All the officials involved in the paddy scam in the state are favourites of BJP leaders, and are secretly partners in the fraudulent rice mills. Since the BJP government came to power, some BJP-affiliated individuals have set up their own rice mills to carry out such scams, and some have secretly become partners,” he added.

Reacting on the development, Karnal BJP MLA Jagmohan Anand hit-out at Congress that during their government, cheques worth ₹2 or ₹5 were paid to farmers as compensation.

“They never acted against their officials during their rule when such scams took place but at least we are taking action against those responsible,” he added.