Haryana is on path of becoming powerhouse of opportunity: Governor

Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatraya laid out an ambitious roadmap for the state’s future, blending economic progress with inclusive governance while reiterating the state government’s commitment to the welfare of backward and deprived communities. Haryana assembly speaker Harvinder Kalyan, governor Bandaru Dattatraya and chief minister Nayab Saini during the state legislative assembly session in Chandigarh on Friday. (ANI)

Addressing the inaugural sitting of the Haryana assembly’s budget session, the governor asserted that the state, with its robust economy, social welfare initiatives and focus on development is emerging as a model for others to follow.

Highlighting the government’s push for social justice, infrastructure expansion, and industrial growth, he said Haryana is on the path of becoming a powerhouse of opportunity.

“In its third term, the government is progressing at three times the pace to fulfil its commitments,” he said, applauding the government’s efforts towards development and prosperity. “Inspired by Swami Vivekananda’s call to ‘Arise, awake and stop not till the goal is reached’, my government is relentlessly working with sincerity, determination, honesty and dedication to elevate Haryana to new heights in terms of development and public welfare,” he said.

The governor’s address also dwelt, at length, on various initiatives aimed at directly benefiting farmers and ensuring their financial security. The governor said that in last nine seasons, a total of ₹1.25 lakh crore has been transferred to the bank accounts of 12 lakh farmers for the purchase of crops at minimum support price (MSP) through the e-Kharid portal.

The governor further emphasised the success of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, under which ₹6,563 crore has been disbursed to 20.24 lakh farmers in Haryana through 19 instalments. And under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, claims worth ₹8,733 crore have been paid to 34.57 lakh farmers, while over the past decade, farmers have also received compensation of ₹4,872 crore from the government treasury, he said.

The governor said the state government has intensified efforts to provide housing for all. Under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, 52,288 applicants have been registered, while under the Mukhyamantri Shahri Awas Yojana, 15,256 families have been allotted 30-square-yard plots in 14 cities.

He said the government is also deeply investing in social security and that Deendayal Upadhyaya Antyodaya Parivar Suraksha Yojana has provided ₹841 crore in assistance to over 22,500 poor families struck by accidents. Meanwhile, ₹1,093 crore has been directly transferred as social security pensions to 5.43 lakh beneficiaries. Women have also been empowered through 50% representation in Panchayati Raj Institutions since December 2020, he added.

He also talked about Haryana’s rapid development as industrial powerhouse. A 1,000 acre Global City is taking shape along the Dwarka Expressway in Gurugram, while Industrial Model Townships (IMTs) are being developed over 3,300 acres in Kharkhoda and 1,400 acres in Sohna.

Under the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor, an Integrated Multi-Modal Logistics Hub is coming up in Narnaul over 887 acres at a cost of ₹1,852 crore, governor said. Maruti Suzuki India Limited is investing ₹18,000 crore in an 800-acre car manufacturing plant at IMT Kharkhoda, expected to generate 10,000 jobs. Meanwhile, Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited is establishing a 100-acre two-wheeler manufacturing facility with a ₹2,000 crore investment, creating 2,000 jobs, he further informed.

In Sohna, an electronics manufacturing cluster is being developed over 500 acres at a cost of ₹662 crore. To support urban development, 2,145 unauthorised colonies have been regularized since 2015. Despite Haryana being a small state—comprising just 2.09% of India’s population and 1.34% of its geographical area—it has contributed 3.7% to India’s GDP and 6% to the total GST collection at the national level, the governor added.

Concluding on a high note, the governor called upon legislators to seize the moment and accelerate Haryana’s journey towards becoming a developed state. “No society can progress unless the last person is empowered. Our every decision should depend on how it will impact the poorest and unprivileged person in society,” he said, invoking Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya’s vision of Antyodaya.