Haryana issues transfer orders of 7 IAS, 1 IPS officers

The Haryana government on Friday issued the transfer and posting orders of seven IAS officers and one IPS officer
Published on Jan 01, 2022 12:57 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Haryana government on Friday issued the transfer and posting orders of seven IAS officers and one IPS officer.

Director (science and technology) Rajiv Rattan was given additional charge of managing director, Sugarfed.

Director (social justice and empowerment) Rajnarayan Kaushik was given the additional charge of special secretary, secretariat establishment. IPS officer Shashank Anand presently posted as DIG (CID) was given the additional charge of director (CRID).

Sonepat municipal commissioner Dharmender Singh was posted as special secretary, co-operation. Director (cultural affairs) Pratima Chaudhary was posted as secretary, lokayukta in addition to her present duties.

Two 2015-batch IAS officers, Preeti and Neha Singh, who were awaiting posting, were posted as additional director (administration), PGIMS, Rohtak, and district municipal commissioner, Sirsa, respectively.

