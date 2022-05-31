Haryana: Karnal youth stabbed to death

A 22-year-old man was murdered and his friend injured after a group of youths attacked them with sharp-edged weapons and sticks while the duo was returning from a birthday party in Karnal.

The deceased has been identified as Aman Kumar, a resident of Sector 16 in Karnal.

On the complaint of his family members, police on Monday registered a case of murder.

Aman worked in Kurukshetra and had on Sunday night come to Karnal to attend the birthday party of a friend at Banson gate.

After attending the party, when he, along with his friend Sachin, left for home, the accused attacked them with sharp-edged weapons and sticks. Aman, however, managed to inform one of his friends about the incident. Soon after getting the information, they reached the spot and took the injured to the hospital, where doctors declared Aman brought dead.

Karnal City police station in-charge Kamaldeep Rana said the case has been registered against eight people under Section 302 of the IPC and they have also rounded up some people for interrogation.

Rana said the victim’s body has been handed over to his family members after post-mortem examination.