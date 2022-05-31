Haryana: Karnal youth stabbed to death
A 22-year-old man was murdered and his friend injured after a group of youths attacked them with sharp-edged weapons and sticks while the duo was returning from a birthday party in Karnal.
The deceased has been identified as Aman Kumar, a resident of Sector 16 in Karnal.
On the complaint of his family members, police on Monday registered a case of murder.
Aman worked in Kurukshetra and had on Sunday night come to Karnal to attend the birthday party of a friend at Banson gate.
After attending the party, when he, along with his friend Sachin, left for home, the accused attacked them with sharp-edged weapons and sticks. Aman, however, managed to inform one of his friends about the incident. Soon after getting the information, they reached the spot and took the injured to the hospital, where doctors declared Aman brought dead.
Karnal City police station in-charge Kamaldeep Rana said the case has been registered against eight people under Section 302 of the IPC and they have also rounded up some people for interrogation.
Rana said the victim’s body has been handed over to his family members after post-mortem examination.
-
Satyendar Jain arrest: Manish Sisodia says ED move linked Himachal polls
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia came out in support of his cabinet colleague and health minister Satyendar Jain, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money laundering case.
-
ED arrests Satyendar Jain in money laundering case, AAP cries vendetta
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday arrested Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain in a case allegedly connected to hawala transactions related to a Kolkata-based company.
-
Rumblings in Congress over Rajya Sabha nominees from Rajasthan
Ruling Congress's announcement of three Rajya Sabha candidates from Rajasthan has led to rumblings within the party. A minister noted that none of the three, Mukul Wasnik, Pramod Tiwari, and Randeep Singh Surjewala, are from Rajasthan and wondered how will their candidature benefit the party. The BJP has nominated a six-time lawmaker, Ghanshyam Tiwari.
-
One day, a child called me Rahul Gandhi: Akhilesh Yadav
There was laughter all around in the Uttar Pradesh assembly on Monday, as the Leader of Opposition, Akhilesh Yadav, narrated an incident that took place during his stint as the chief minister. The Samajwadi Party chief was attacking the his successor, Yogi Adityanath, who himself was seen laughing uncontrollably government over the state of education in Uttar Pradesh when he recalled the episode. The former CM acknowledged he too was responsible. The then-sitting CM, Akhilesh, was seeking a second consecutive 5-year-term.
-
Monday Musings:Royal families in Maha & their political affiliations
PUNE The current royal rift among the father-son duo or descendants of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Rajashri Shahu Maharaj has grabbed public attention. But such controversies involving royal families from Maharashtra aren't new, and so are their political affiliations. Prominent among them is Rajya Sabha MP from the Bharatiya Janata Party Chhatrapati Udayanraje Bhosale, the 13th direct descendent of founder of the Maratha empire nearly 450 years ago, Shivaji Maharaj.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics