Haryana khaps asks Centre to give power to parents to marry-off girls in exceptional cases

Published on Dec 24, 2021 12:43 AM IST
BySunil Rahar, Rohtak

A day after the Prohibition of Child Marriage (Amendment) Bill, 2021, which seeks to raise the age of legal marriage for women from 18 to 21, was sent to a parliamentary standing committee for further discussion, over 100 khaps of Haryana on Thursday held a mahapanchayat in Jind and urged the Union government to give powers to parents to marry-off their daughters before 21 in exceptional cases.

The khap leaders passed three resolutions including provisions for parents to marry-off their girl child before 21 in exceptional cases, ban on marriages in same gotra (sub-caste or clan) and same village, and neighbouring villages.

Dev Vart Dhanda, head of Dhanda khap, who presided over the meeting, said they have passed three resolutions.

“We will submit the draft prepared during the panchayat to the central and state governments,” he added.

