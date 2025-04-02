Haryana makes provision for out of court settlement of cybercrime cases

For making out of court settlement of cybercrime cases possible, the Haryana government has decided that applications for de-freezing money pertaining to cyber-crime where first information report (FIR) has not been registered be declared as a public utility service under the Legal Service Authorities Act, 1987. Additional chief secretary (ACS), Administration of Justice, Sumita Misra said that the state government may add any service in the public interest by notification to be a public utility service. (HT File)

As per Section 22-A of the Act dealing with pre-litigation conciliation and settlement, permanent Lok Adalats and public utility services have been defined.

Additional chief secretary (ACS), Administration of Justice, Sumita Misra said that the state government may add any service in the public interest by notification to be a public utility service. Accordingly, services have been added from time to time by issuing notifications in this regard.

The Haryana State Legal Service Authority (HSLSA) in a November 5, 2024 communication had sent a proposal to declare applications for de-freezing or releasing of money pertaining to cybercrime where first information report (FIR) has not been registered as a public utility service. The HSLSA had referred to about 38,000 pending complaints regarding defrauded amount. The matter was examined by the Administration of Justice department and HSLSA also discussed it with the cybercrime officials.

It was decided that de-freezing of cybercrime money should be declared as a public utility service in respect of uncontested cases related to cybercrime where no FIR has been registered and to resolve the issues before they escalate into formal legal disputes.