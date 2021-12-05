Haryana: Man who shot Karnal youth dead arrested

Two days after a 25-year-old man was shot dead after a wedding in Karnal’s Gondar village, police on Saturday arrested the main accused. The police said that accused Ajit Singh was arrested from Sector 12 of Karnal city. He was produced in a court which sent him to five-day police remand. However, the family members have accused six persons of the murder. The police said efforts were on to arrest the remaining accused. Mohan Lal, incharge, crime investigation agency of Karnal police, said the preliminary investigation revealed that Ajit opened fire at Goldy after an argument during a function on Thursday evening. Goldy’s bullet-ridden body was recovered near the canal. He later succumbed to his injuries in a hospital. On the complaint of his family members, the police had booked six persons under various sections of the IPC and Arms Act. He said the police have sought Ajit’s remand for the recovery of pistol and car used to ferry Goldy after the incident.

Two held with 815 gm heroin in Kaithal

Two persons have been arrested with 815 grams heroin by Kaithal police. The police also recovered a scooter from their possession. As per the police, the accused have been identified as Rajesh Kumar of Kaithal and Vikram Singh of Sangrur in Punjab. The police said that they have produced them in a court, from where Vikram was taken on four-day police remand while Rajesh was sent to the judicial custody.