Haryana minister Mahipal Dhanda credits Super-100 scheme for JEE Advanced results

Haryana education minister Mahipal Dhanda has praised the impressive performance of government school students in the JEE Advanced 2025, highlighting that these institutions have become powerful platforms for success. In a statement, Dhanda said that 193 students from government schools across the state under the Super-100 programme appeared for the JEE exam, with 72 successfully qualifying for JEE Advanced. Haryana education minister Mahipal Dhanda has praised the impressive performance of government school students in the JEE Advanced 2025. (HT Photo)

The minister credited the success to Haryana’s Super-100 programme, designed to prepare underprivileged students for national-level competitive exams like IIT and JEE. The initiative, Dhanda said, has provided a new ray of hope for poor students aspiring to excel in the competitive field of education.

The minister said that the most notable achievement was the success of 24 girls in the examination.He also mentioned Ravinder, a student from Unchana block in Jind district, who secured AIR 212 in the OBC category and overall AIR 1,267. He completed his Class 10 from Government Senior Secondary School, Gurana, Hisar.

Dhanda further pointed out that students from several districts performed well, including eight from Faridabad, seven each from Gurugram and Hisar, and six each from Bhiwani and Jind.