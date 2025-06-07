Haryana: Monetary incentive for Mewat students scoring 90% in classes 10, 12

The general as well as other category students scoring above 90 % marks in Classes 10 and 12 will receive an incentive of ₹51,000 each and the students of Scheduled Caste category will be given ₹1,11,000 incentive under Mukhyamantri Mewat Chhatar Pratibha Samman Yojana, Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini announced on Friday, in what is a move to improve educational standards in the Mewat region. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini during the meeting in Nuh on Friday. (HT Photo)

Presiding over the meeting of the Mewat Development Board at Zila Parishad Conference Hall in Nuh on Friday, chief minister Saini further stated that comprehensive and strategic measures will be implemented to ensure a better educational environment for all students.

He said the youth of Mewat region who will take admission in professional, technical, tourism, paramedical and PhD courses will be given the benefit of ₹75,000 per year or 75 percent of the tuition fee, whichever is less, by the Mewat Development Board.

Similarly, ₹1.25 lakh per year or the actual tuition fee, whichever is less, will be given for MBBS. Also, if the tuition fee of the government institute is less than ₹1.25 lakh, then 100 % tuition fee will be given. He said under this, 17% reservation has been kept for the candidates of Hathin area coming under Mewat Development Board and 50% scholarship will be provided to all female candidates. To prevent drop out of students, scholarships will be provided to the students taking admission in Class 11 and 12 class under the chief minister Mewat Post Matric Scholarship Scheme. Also, assistance will be given for the preparation of competitive exams under the “Mukhyamantri Mewat Utthan Yojana”.

The chief minister said that Mewat is steadily advancing on the path of progress. Significant improvements have been made in infrastructure, health, education, nutrition, agriculture, water resources, financial inclusion, and skill development, all of which are contributing to the district’s holistic growth.

He said that a museum in honour of Shaheed Hasan Khan Mewati will be established in Mewat. The meeting also approved the construction of a sports complex at the Nuh district headquarters at an estimated cost of ₹13.50 crore. Additionally, approval was granted for the construction of an auditorium in Nuh, the establishment of a Hunar Haat in the Tauru block to support women volunteers from self-help group.