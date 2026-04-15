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Haryana municipal poll: 5-member panel to identify candidates

Party to launch state-wide campaign on Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam Amendment Bill that is set to be discussed in Parliament this week for 33% women reservation in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies

Published on: Apr 15, 2026 03:32 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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A day after the municipal poll schedule was announced, Haryana BJP’s core group on Tuesday decided to constitute a five-member committee to identify and recommend candidates.

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini (HT file)

During a meeting at party’s state headquarters (Panchkamal) in Panchkula, chief minister Nayab Singh Saini gave a detailed briefing regarding the state government’s policies, programmes and plan to launch a s state-wide campaign to inform people about the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam Amendment Bill that is set to be discussed in Parliament this week for 33% women reservation in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies

Party’s state affairs in-charge Satish Poonia stressed the need for a better coordination between the organisation and the government to ensure that both party initiatives and government schemes reach public more effectively. BJP’s state president Mohan Lal Badoli placed organisational matters before the core panel.

The key focus was elections to the municipal corporations (MCs) to be held in Panchkula, Ambala and Sonepat on May 10. The elections will also be held for Rewari municipal council and municipal committees of Sampla, Dharuhera and Uklana.

Senior BJP leader and former finance minister Captain Abhimanyu said discussions focused on assigning responsibilities to party workers and ensuring active participation of organisational leaders in the election process at the local level.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Haryana municipal poll: 5-member panel to identify candidates
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Haryana municipal poll: 5-member panel to identify candidates
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