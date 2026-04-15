Haryana municipal poll: 5-member panel to identify candidates

A day after the municipal poll schedule was announced, Haryana BJP’s core group on Tuesday decided to constitute a five-member committee to identify and recommend candidates. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini (HT file)

During a meeting at party’s state headquarters (Panchkamal) in Panchkula, chief minister Nayab Singh Saini gave a detailed briefing regarding the state government’s policies, programmes and plan to launch a s state-wide campaign to inform people about the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam Amendment Bill that is set to be discussed in Parliament this week for 33% women reservation in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies

Party’s state affairs in-charge Satish Poonia stressed the need for a better coordination between the organisation and the government to ensure that both party initiatives and government schemes reach public more effectively. BJP’s state president Mohan Lal Badoli placed organisational matters before the core panel.

The key focus was elections to the municipal corporations (MCs) to be held in Panchkula, Ambala and Sonepat on May 10. The elections will also be held for Rewari municipal council and municipal committees of Sampla, Dharuhera and Uklana.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, the CM said party’s women wing would play a leading role in educating people about the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam Amendment Bill. Resolutions will be prepared in support of the Bill at the level of panchayats and municipalities, he said.

Meanwhile, Badoli said the core group deliberated to fine-tune the civic body election strategy. “The party will constitute a five-member committee which will visit poll-bound urban local bodies going and interact with senior leaders, local MLAs and party office-bearers to discuss probable candidates,” Badoli said.

The committee will tour municipal corporations, councils and municipalities between April 16 and 18 and submit its report after which the meeting of the BJP’s state election committee will be held on April 20 to finalise candidates.

Senior BJP leader and former finance minister Captain Abhimanyu said discussions focused on assigning responsibilities to party workers and ensuring active participation of organisational leaders in the election process at the local level.