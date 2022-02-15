Haryana mustard-growers likely to reap rich harvest for second consecutive year

Mustard-growers of Haryana are likely to reap another rich harvest for the second consecutive year this Rabi season as the prices have reported around 34% increase above the minimum support price (MSP).

As per reports from mandis in the northern districts where harvesting begins early, the price of yellow mustard climbed to over ₹7,000 per quintal and the black or hybrid mustard seeds are being traded at around ₹6,500-6,700 per quintal.

However, the MSP for this staple oil seed, is fixed at ₹5,050. Government agencies will begin procurement from March 28. The government had announced ₹500 per quintal increase in the MSP this year. But harvesting has already begun in mandis and In the absence of government agencies, private traders are purchasing seeds in open auctions at higher than the prices fixed by the government.

According to farmers, the prices are higher than last year and but the yield is affected due to unseasonal heavy rain reported in January in state.

“Last year, I had sold my produce at ₹5,700 to ₹6,000 per quintal, but this year, the prices have reached around ₹6,500 per quintal. This year, the yield has reduced to around six quintal per acre against 7-8 quintal of last year,” said mustard-grower Krishan Lal, of Ladwa in Kurukshetra district.

Traders said the hike in prices can be attributed to increased demand of mustard oil, the price of which has touched ₹200 per litre and may soar further.

“Harvest is picking up and the prices may remain above ₹6,000 as there is a big demand for mustard oil. Area under mustard has also reported an increase this year but due to unfavourable weather conditions, production remained below expectations,” said a trader.

As per officials from the state agriculture department, prices of mustard seeds have increased due to reduction in area under mustard cultivation in the past couple of years as farmers are unable to sell their produce even on MSP after government made registration mandatory on the ‘Meri Fasal, Mera Byora’ portal.

Statistics of the state agriculture department show that the area under mustard cultivation has reported a considerable increase in the past three years. It has increased to around 7.8 lakh hectare in 2021-22 from 6.1 lakh hectare in 2020-21 and 5.62 lakh hectare in 2019-20.

In 2019, the government agencies had procured around 5.19 lakh tonne mustard from farmers and in 2020, the government had procured just 4.53 lakh tonne mustard seed on MSP.

Last year, the government agencies could not purchase mustard from farmers as the latter preferred to sell it to private traders above the MSP.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON