Haryana narcotics bureau to join anti-drug cyclothon

A group of dedicated cyclists from the Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau (HSNCB), christened as “Namak Lota Jattha”, will join the anti-drug cyclothon entourage which starts on April 5. The cyclists will promote helpline numbers—NCB’s 1933, the MANAS portal, and HSNCB’s 90508-91508—to empower citizens to step forward and contribute to dismantling drug networks. (HT File)

The cyclothon will pass through all assembly constituencies of the state under the theme “Drug-Free Haryana”. On Monday, chief minister Nayab Singh Saini had issued instructions to also involve sarpanchs, numberdars, village intellectuals, and, in particular, women and youth in welcoming the yatra when it will pass through their villages, further strengthening the movement. This campaign will start from Hisar on April 5 and conclude in Sirsa on April 27.

A ride with a purpose

During their journey through towns and villages, the HSNCB cyclists will carry a traditional pot of salt. The “jattha” will stop at key locations to invite residents to add a pinch of salt to the “lota” while taking an oath to remain drug-free.

“This practice has deep cultural significance,” Singh said explaining that when a person publicly adds salt to the pot, he is making a commitment in front of the family, friends, and neighbours. This social bond strengthens their resolve and deters them from breaking their promise,” OP Singh, director general of police, and HSNCB’s head.

Symbolic end with collective effort

At the culmination of the cyclothon, the salt collected from across Haryana will be immersed in the Yamuna River, signifying the eternal nature of the people’s pledge to stay drug-free.

The authorities are aware that as the Namak Lota Jattha in the cyclothon entourage will ride through streets and villages, there are chances that some will see them as a spectacle, and others as an inspiration. But for those battling addiction or watching a loved one struggle, the sight of the “lota” being filled with salt by countless hands is expected to serve as a turning point—that their community stands with them.