Haryana | NCB prepares village to state-level roadmap to tackle drugs

The Haryana Narcotics Control Bureau has prepared a road map from village to state-level to check drug trafficking across Haryana.

Chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal, who presided over the state apex committee meeting, on Monday said the bureau will coordinate with different departments for prevention of drug abuse and hold awareness campaigns. “The objective of the government is to prevent and control drug smuggling and to rehabilitate drug addicts. For this, the State Narcotics Control Bureau should prepare an institutional structure, in which senior officers of all departments concerned should also be involved, so that the schemes can be implemented with uniformity,’’ Kaushal said.

He asked administrative secretaries to send their suggestions to the bureau within the next seven days so that the state action plan could be finalised at the earliest.

The chief secretary said the bureau should conduct scientific, social and psychological studies in collaboration with different universities of the state to prepare a policy and effective strategy for rehabilitation.

“For this, the draft of terms and conditions should be prepared and finalised. Besides this, periodic evaluation reports of the work being done by the bureau should also be prepared,” said, adding that youth clubs set up by the sports and youth affairs department should also be included in the awareness campaign.