Haryana NCR delineation under Centre’s review

The proposed fresh delineation of national capital region (NCR) boundaries in Haryana are being reviewed by the Central government. This was informed in the eighth meeting of the state steering committee chaired by Haryana chief secretary Vivek Joshi to coordinate and oversee the implementation of Regional Plan 2021 of NCR comprising 14 Haryana districts. The meeting focused on key developmental initiatives, including the preparation of the Draft Regional Plan-2041 (HT File)

The meeting focused on key developmental initiatives, including the preparation of the Draft Regional Plan-2041, Sub-Regional Plan, Functional Plans, re-delineation of the NCR boundary in Haryana, financing of infrastructure projects, special assistance to the states through NCRPB and enhancing regional connectivity.

The spokesperson said that the National Capital Region Planning Board (NCRPB) has sanctioned 223 projects for the Haryana sub-region, including the counter magnet town of Hisar, with a total estimated cost of ₹17,348 crore, of which ₹8,767 crore is funded through NCRPB loans. As of December 31, 2024, 200 projects have been successfully completed.

The review also included discussions on new project proposals, including a major water supply project for Faridabad with an estimated cost of ₹2,650 crores and potential funding for the Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor. Additional chief secretary, health Sudhir Rajpal informed that the health department aimed to widen the network of trauma centres in the NCR along with increasing the number of ambulances and upgrading medical equipment in hospitals with an approved grant of about ₹201 crore under special assistance to the states.

A significant aviation project i.e. the Development of Integrated Aviation Hub, Phase-II, Hisar, with a project cost of ₹946 crore and a loan component of ₹700 crore, was approved by the NCRPB in July 2021. Following a request from the Haryana Civil Aviation department, the NCRPB recently agreed to reduce the interest rate on the loan from 8.50% to 7.00% per annum, aligning it with other transport sector projects. Further, the gap-funding in Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor Project, is being taken up by Haryana Orbital Rail Corporation for implementing the Orbital Rail Corridor, a major connectivity project. Preliminary discussions have taken place with NCRPB, but a formal proposal for gap funding is being submitted.