Haryana needs 10 lakh more Covid vaccine doses: Vij

Mandaviya assured Vij that Haryana will be provided the vaccine doses it required. (HT Photo)
Published on Jan 03, 2022 05:45 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

With vaccination of the 15-18 age group kicking off on Monday, Haryana health minister Anil Vij on Sunday said the state needed 10 lakh more coronavirus doses.

Vij, who was speaking to Union health and family welfare minister Mansukh Mandaviya during an all-state meeting on ‘Covid Review And Vaccination,’ said preparations had been completed to vaccinate around 15.4 lakh eligible teenagers.

“Around 98% people in the state have received the first dose of the vaccine, while 70% have received the second dose,” he said, adding that the state had enough medicines and ventilators to tackle the pandemic.

Mandaviya assured Vij that the state will be provided the vaccine doses it required.

