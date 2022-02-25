Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Haryana | Newlywed woman killed, six others injured in road mishap

Published on Feb 25, 2022 02:25 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak

A newly-wed woman was killed and six other members of her family were injured when the pick-up van they were travelling in collided with a truck on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway near Jhajjar’s Badli town on Thursday.

The victim, Bhupati , 26 was a resident of Hoshiarpur, while the injured have been admitted to PGIMS, Rohtak. The injured were identified as Prem Singh, Vijendra, Dinesh, Lalu Ram, Prem and Shankar Lal . A police spokesperson of the Jhajjar police said the incident took place due to low visibility.

“ The incident took place when the family was returning to Punjab after performing a post wedding ritual at the victim’s in-laws house at Gurugram’s Badshahpur. The victim had gotten married five days ago, “ the spokesperson said, adding that the truck driver had been booked for rash driving, and causing death due to negligence. A manhunt has been launched to arrest him.

