Haryana: Night food market in Ambala to be fully air-conditioned, says Vij

The Ambala Sadar municipal council will transform the under-construction night food market at Gandhi Ground into a fully air-conditioned hub, featuring 60 food stalls, energy minister Anil Vij said. Haryana energy minister Anil Vij conducted a surprise inspection of the under-construction night food market at Gandhi Ground on Saturday. (HT File)

The minister conducted a surprise inspection of the ongoing project on Saturday and announced that the market will offer dishes from across India.

The project, being developed on Ambala-Jagadhari road in two phases at an estimated cost of ₹5.5 crore, aims to provide a unique food experience for both locals and tourists. While the first phase has already been completed, the second phase is expected to be finished in the next two months.

“The market will consist of 40 vegetarian and 20 non-vegetarian shops, catering to diverse tastes.The night food market will not only feature a wide range of culinary delights but also include essential amenities. There will be a designated seating area for visitors, ample parking space nearby and granite stone flooring throughout the market. A waste treatment plant will also be installed to ensure proper disposal of waste, further improving hygiene standards,” Vij, the local BJP MLA, said.

The market will become a culinary destination, offering food from every state of India, with the shops being allotted shortly. The project is expected to be ready in the next two months,” Vij added.