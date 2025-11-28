Haryana not just a market, but a manufacturing powerhouse: CM Saini

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday inaugurated “country’s first all-in-one” Tesla India Motors centre in Gurugram and said that the state driven by its investment and industry-friendly policies has become a land of hope and opportunity. Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini during the inauguration of Tesla's first centre, in Gurugram on Thursday. (ANI)

Expressing optimism that Tesla will establish its first electric vehicle manufacturing plant in India within Haryana, the chief minister said that Haryana is not just a market but a manufacturing powerhouse.

Addressing the gathering after the inauguration, the CM said that the Haryana government is consistently working to reduce the cost of doing business for industries in the state. As part of these efforts, he informed, a special leasing policy has been introduced for industrial plots.

Saini said that the local supply chain is also being strengthened in collaboration with industries already established in the region. He said that a robust ease of doing business ecosystem has been created to accelerate industrial development, due to which Haryana emerged as a leader in the ‘Top Achievers’ category of the ease of doing business rankings. He also said that Haryana takes pride in its automobile sector, which manufactures the highest number of passenger cars in India.

“Haryana has become a land of hope and opportunity, driven by its investment and industry-friendly policies. Today, the state is counted among the most prosperous in the country, contributing 3.6% to the national GDP,” he said, adding that before 2014, Haryana’s exports were approximately ₹70,000 crore, which have now risen to over ₹2.75 lakh crore.

The CM said that Haryana ranks second in the country and first in North India in providing logistics facilities to industries.

He added that the Haryana government has taken steps to free businesses from red tape by amending outdated laws that no longer serve today’s needs. He stated that as a result of the Haryana government’s progressive policies, 12,20,872 micro, small, and medium enterprises have been established in the state over the last 11 years, providing employment to 49.15 lakh people.

Saini stated that Haryana has emerged as the 7th largest state in India in terms of the number of startups, with over 9,100 recognised startups currently operating in the state.