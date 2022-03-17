Haryana passes bill to exempt tractors from ban on old diesel vehicles till June 2025

The Haryana assembly on Wednesday unanimously passed an amendment bill to exempt specified agricultural purpose vehicles (tractors) from the rule that bans diesel vehicles older than 10 years from plying in the national capital region (NCR). At least dozen-odd districts of Haryana are in the NCR.

According to the statement of objects and reasons of the Haryana Laws (Special Provisions) Amendment Bill, 2022, in pursuance to multiple orders of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and the Supreme Court, there is a complete ban on operation of vehicles registered for a period of 10 years or more and operating on diesel as fuel in the NCR. Accordingly, operation of 10-year-old vehicles, including specified agricultural purpose vehicle, is not allowed in the districts of Haryana falling in NCR.

“Now, the state government is of the opinion that in view of the financial condition of farmers and continuing ban of operation of 10 year (old) diesel vehicles in the NCR, including specified agriculture vehicles, it is necessary and expedient to enhance validity of the said Act up to June 30, 2025. In this period of time, various policy issues and support for phasing out the specified agriculture vehicles from the NCR are expected to be finalised,” states the statement of objects and reasons of the bill.

It further states that in order to provide temporary relief to farmers and other affected people residing in the districts of Haryana falling under NCR in respect to operation of specified agriculture purpose vehicles, the Haryana Laws (Special Provisions) Act, 2019 was notified by the state government on March 18, 2019 having a validity of one year from the date of its commencement.

As per the bill, all notices issued by the state government or any authority for any coercive action against any specified agriculture purpose vehicle only on the ground that such a vehicle has been registered for a period of 10 years or more shall be suspended and no coercive action shall be taken from the date of commencement of this Act till June 30, 2025.

Within the validity of this Act, the state government will make a policy for phasing out the specified agricultural purpose vehicle from the NCR in Haryana. This bill was tabled in the House on Monday and was adopted unanimously and without any discussion on Wednesday.

Assembly repeals 19 obsolete Acts

Haryana Vidhan Sabha passed the Haryana Repealing Bill, 2022, and the Sports University of Haryana Bill, 2021.

The Haryana Repealing Bill, 2022 has been passed to repeal 19 Acts dating back to 1899, 1912, 1927, etc. Some of the Acts repealed are the Haryana Riverain Boundaries Act, 1899 and the Colonisation of Government Land (Haryana) Act, 1912.

As per the statement of objects and reasons, even as these enactments have lost their meaning in reality, they are still shown on the statute books. These laws have become irrelevant and dysfunctional, it states.

The Haryana statute review committee, under the chairmanship of justice lqbal Singh (retd), constituted by the state government, submitted its report in which it was recommended to repeal various Acts.

The assembly also passed the Sports University of Haryana Bill, 2021. The objective is to develop a university to evolve as an institute of advanced study in the field of physical education and sports sciences. It also aims to strengthen physical education and sports training programmes and to promote sports.

Meanwhile, the Haryana Municipal (Amendment) Bill, 2022 and Haryana Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022 were referred to the select committee. The committee will submit its report in two months.