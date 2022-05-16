Haryana Police alert people on fake unpaid electricity bills messages

The Haryana Police on Sunday issued an advisory asking citizens not to share any information on text messages being sent to them regarding unpaid electricity bills.

Cautioning people to be aware of such scammers, police said a latest trend of cybercrime has come to fore in which cyber fraudsters have started duping people in the name of unpaid electricity bill.

They send text messages pretending to be from trusted sources to get the targets to click on the links that install a malware to steal personal and banking details. Police advised people to remain careful and not fall into the trap of such scammers.

The modus operandi of these cyber scammers is that they first send text messages to the target phone numbers stating: “Your electricity supply will be disconnected as your previous month’s bill was not updated” and asks to contact the given number.

“Once the victim makes contact, the fraudsters try to convince the victim to share the bank account details for verifying previous payments. They also ask to install remote access applications such as Anydesk, Team viewer, etc,” police said.

Once the victim shares the information by following the instructions given, the victim’s bank account is under the accused’s control to make fraudulent transactions.

Suggesting people to be extremely cautious of such criminals, police advised that people must not share their personal information or phone number unless they know the person or organisation well.

“Avoid downloading software from unofficial sources. Also, avoid providing personal or financial information in response to the unsolicited text or on a website linked to the message. People should also avoid clicking on links in suspicious texts as they could install malware on your device,” said police, adding that if people still become a victim, they must report such incidents on the cybercrime.gov.in portal or their nearest police station.