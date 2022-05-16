Haryana Police alert people on fake unpaid electricity bills messages
The Haryana Police on Sunday issued an advisory asking citizens not to share any information on text messages being sent to them regarding unpaid electricity bills.
Cautioning people to be aware of such scammers, police said a latest trend of cybercrime has come to fore in which cyber fraudsters have started duping people in the name of unpaid electricity bill.
They send text messages pretending to be from trusted sources to get the targets to click on the links that install a malware to steal personal and banking details. Police advised people to remain careful and not fall into the trap of such scammers.
The modus operandi of these cyber scammers is that they first send text messages to the target phone numbers stating: “Your electricity supply will be disconnected as your previous month’s bill was not updated” and asks to contact the given number.
“Once the victim makes contact, the fraudsters try to convince the victim to share the bank account details for verifying previous payments. They also ask to install remote access applications such as Anydesk, Team viewer, etc,” police said.
Once the victim shares the information by following the instructions given, the victim’s bank account is under the accused’s control to make fraudulent transactions.
Suggesting people to be extremely cautious of such criminals, police advised that people must not share their personal information or phone number unless they know the person or organisation well.
“Avoid downloading software from unofficial sources. Also, avoid providing personal or financial information in response to the unsolicited text or on a website linked to the message. People should also avoid clicking on links in suspicious texts as they could install malware on your device,” said police, adding that if people still become a victim, they must report such incidents on the cybercrime.gov.in portal or their nearest police station.
Panchayat polls to held in August or September: Dushyant
Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Singh Chautala on Sunday said panchayat raj polls are likely to be held in August or September. Addressing a gathering at Makrauli village in Rohtak, Dushyant said the Punjab and Haryana high court has lifted the stay on panchayat polls and elections are likely to be conducted in August or September.
3 ‘bank executives’ booked for duping Ludhiana resident of ₹1 lakh
Three men were booked for duping a city resident of ₹1 lakh on Saturday. The accused were identified as Rosnara Khatun of West Bengal, Vikash Patel of Madhya Pradesh and Mangal Sardar of West Bengal. An FIR was lodged following the statement of Ritesh Kumar of New Sundar Nagar, Mundian Kalan. In his complaint, Ritesh Kumar, said he had called a bank's customer care number to apply for a chequebook.
Haryana CM inaugurates Sansad Khel competition from Kurukshetra
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said sportspersons from the state have given a new identity to the state in the world. “Youth are like diamonds due to their power, sharpness and sterling performance,” the chief minister said after flagging off the Sansad Khel competition organised by Kurukshetra MP Nayab Saini under 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' campaign at Brahma Sarovar in Kurukshetra.
Chandigarh’s Parushi inching closer towards her dream of playing for India
Watching the India vs Australia semi-finals of the 2017 Women's World Cup in England where Harmanpreet Kaur smacked a 115-ball 171, changed the life of 12-year-old Parushi Prabhakar. A few months later, UT Cricket Association got affiliation from the Board of Cricket Control in India and like many aspiring cricketers, left-handed batter and sharp Chinaman bowler Parushi also got a platform to showcase her talent.
Haryana to have its own forest research institute: Khattar
Addressing the Haryana Pragati rally at Jagadhri's new grain market on Sunday, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced setting up of the state's first forest research institute at the cost of ₹50 crore to promote plywood industries, mostly based in Yamunanagar. Yamunanagar-Jagadhri twin towns are a hub of plywood and related industries supplying products worldwide. Currently, most of the forest-related research in the region is undertaken by the Forest Research Institute Deemed University, Dehradun.
