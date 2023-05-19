Haryan: Four linked to Lawrence Bishnoi gang arrested

Haryana Police on Thursday claimed to have arrested four miscreants linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, leading to the seizure of four bulletproof jackets and helmets, 16 cartridges, one country-made pistol, one mobile phone and one WiFi dongle from their possession. All four accused have an old criminal record.

The arrested accused have been identified as Ankit, alias Dhaulia; Ajay, alias Bhola, (both residents of Dandma), Ashuraj, alias Lucky, of Dwarka and Ravindra, alias Mintu, of Dabdhani of Bhiwani district.

A police spokesperson said a police team present at the Badhra bus stand had received tip-off that four youths with illegal weapons and bulletproof jackets were roaming in a car in Chandwas village area. The police raided the location and arrested the youths with illegal weapons, said the spokesperson.

Accused Ankit told the police that he met Akshay Gang (Jhajjar) in a jail in 2020 and befriended him. Akshay is the nephew of Naresh Sethi gangster and both Akshay and Naresh Sethi are associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, said the police, adding that a case has been registered against them and further probe into the case is underway.