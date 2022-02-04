Haryana Police bust fake online shopping racket in Palwal, four arrested

The Haryana Police have arrested four persons in Palwal district for their alleged involvement in cheating people through a fake online shopping website.

Police recovered around ₹21 lakh cash, eight computers, two laptops, 16 handset phones, four mobile phones and other documents from their possession, an official spokesperson said.

The fraudsters used to make calls to people and lure them on pretext of prizes generated on the victims’ numbers.

The matter came to light when a Palwal resident lost around ₹25 lakh to the cyber scammers and approached the police. He told the police that the scammers, on pretext of giving him a laptop/iPhone, etc in lieu of shopping online from mishocart.com had taken funds in different accounts. The victim, who paid online for the products, was never sent the objects he had chosen, police said.

Police busted the gang and nabbed four accused from Faridabad who have been identified as Manmohan Singh alias Mannu, of Govindpuri in Delhi, Pardeep Kumar, of Faridabad, Sumit, of Deoria district in UP, and Balram, of Jaitpur in Delhi.

Meanwhile, DGP PK Agrawal said with the start of e-commerce, the demand for online shopping has increased manifold. There are many fake websites running on the net under the guise of genuine shopping websites and are offering tempting prizes and offers on various items. The fake websites are mostly targeting people searching for electronic gadgets at cheaper rates.

“People should be careful while using online platforms for shopping. They should not fall into the trap of fake sites and dial 155260 in case of any kind of cyber fraud,” the DGP added.