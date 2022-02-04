Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana Police bust fake online shopping racket in Palwal, four arrested
chandigarh news

Haryana Police bust fake online shopping racket in Palwal, four arrested

The Haryana Police have arrested four persons in Palwal district for their alleged involvement in cheating people through a fake online shopping website
The matter came to light when a Palwal resident lost around 25 lakh to the cyber scammers and approached the police. (iStock)
Published on Feb 04, 2022 12:42 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Haryana Police have arrested four persons in Palwal district for their alleged involvement in cheating people through a fake online shopping website.

Police recovered around 21 lakh cash, eight computers, two laptops, 16 handset phones, four mobile phones and other documents from their possession, an official spokesperson said.

The fraudsters used to make calls to people and lure them on pretext of prizes generated on the victims’ numbers.

The matter came to light when a Palwal resident lost around 25 lakh to the cyber scammers and approached the police. He told the police that the scammers, on pretext of giving him a laptop/iPhone, etc in lieu of shopping online from mishocart.com had taken funds in different accounts. The victim, who paid online for the products, was never sent the objects he had chosen, police said.

Police busted the gang and nabbed four accused from Faridabad who have been identified as Manmohan Singh alias Mannu, of Govindpuri in Delhi, Pardeep Kumar, of Faridabad, Sumit, of Deoria district in UP, and Balram, of Jaitpur in Delhi.

RELATED STORIES

Meanwhile, DGP PK Agrawal said with the start of e-commerce, the demand for online shopping has increased manifold. There are many fake websites running on the net under the guise of genuine shopping websites and are offering tempting prizes and offers on various items. The fake websites are mostly targeting people searching for electronic gadgets at cheaper rates.

“People should be careful while using online platforms for shopping. They should not fall into the trap of fake sites and dial 155260 in case of any kind of cyber fraud,” the DGP added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Omicron
UP Election
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP