Haryana Police nab 385 most-wanted criminals in 2021

The Haryana Police arrested 385 most-wanted offenders in 2021 and the crackdown resulted in solving cases including robbery, extortion, murder, attempt to murder, and snatching, director general of police (DGP) PK Agrawal said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The special task force (STF),” the DGP said, “formed to deal with organised crime and field units had prepared a database on such criminals and gangsters, which helped in tracing their locations.”

The crime investigation agency (CIA) cops also kept a close watch on the hideouts, resulting in an effective crackdown throughout the year. “ ₹64.30 lakh have been given to informers who provided credible information leading to the arrest of these wanted criminals,” the DGP said, asking commissioners of police and district superintendents of police to keep dealing with hardcore criminals and organised gangs with an iron hand.

The DGP said the highest of 73 most-wanted criminals were arrested from Gurugram followed by 44 in Narnaul, 43 in Faridabad, 28 in Sonepat, 25 in Palwal, 22 each in Kurukshetra and Jhajjar, 21 in Rohtak, 18 in Panipat, 16 in Kaithal, 14 in Nuh, 13 each in Panchkula and Karnal, 10 in Rewari, five in Yamunanagar, four each in Ambala, Bhiwani and Dadri, two in Hansi, and one each in Hisar, Fatehabad, Jind and Sirsa districts.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}