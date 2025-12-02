Haryana Police nab 7 members of Rohit Godara- Naveen boxer gang; foil 2 murder plots in Raj, Delhi

The special task force (STF) of Sonepat police has arrested seven active sharpshooters linked to the notorious Rohit Godara- Naveen boxer gang and foiled two murder plans in Rajasthan and Delhi, said police on Monday. Those arrested have been identified as Rohit alias Katwalia, Mohammad Sajid, Manav Kumar, Vikas Pal, Happy Singh, Jabar Jang Singh and Vijay Kumar, the police added. (File)

Superintendent of police (SP), special task force, Waseem Akram said that the arrests were made during a joint operation conducted on the night of November 30 near Sector 7 flyover in Sonepat and they recovered a cache of foreign-made weapons along with 197 live cartridges.

“A total of seven pistols were seized in the operation, including five factory-made foreign pistols and two country-made pistols. A total of 197 live rounds (.30 bore – 122 and 9mm – 75), four extra magazines, and eight mobile phones were recovered,” the STF SP added.

“The STF uncovered and foiled two planned murders in Rajasthan and Delhi. Most of the accused have previous criminal records. All of them will be produced before the court and will seek their remand,” STF SP said.

The SP said that key accused Rohit came in contact with Godara gang while serving jail in arms act cases.

“Several others from Punjab were drawn into the network lured by glamour, money and promises of quick notoriety. The shooters had gathered in Sonepat to plan major attacks across Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh. The gang is being operated by absconding criminals, who are based in foreign with fake passports. The murder of Lovjeet inside the Bhiwani court complex and threats issued to hospital operators in Dadri were also carried out by this gang,” he said.

He further said that initial investigation has revealed that the accused were involved in weapon supply, target reconnaissance, fund arrangements, firing preparation, and planning sensitive criminal acts for the gang.