 Haryana police nabs absconding ‘killers’ of Delhi Jal Board employee - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Aug 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Haryana police nabs absconding ‘killers’ of Delhi Jal Board employee

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Aug 29, 2024 10:22 AM IST

The arrested trio have been identified as Sunil and Ankit, both residents of Rohad village, and Vikas, who hails from Dehkhora village in Jhajjar.

Three persons accused in the abduction and murder of a Delhi Jal Board employee were nabbed in an encounter from Jhajjar’s Bahadurgarh town here on Wednesday.

Bahadurgarh ACP(crime) Pradeep Nain said the criminals sustained bullet injuries after a brief exchange of fire with the cops on the Barahi road in Bahadurgarh. They are admitted at a civil hospital in Bahadurgarh for treatment, the ACP added. (HT File)
Bahadurgarh ACP(crime) Pradeep Nain said the criminals sustained bullet injuries after a brief exchange of fire with the cops on the Barahi road in Bahadurgarh. They are admitted at a civil hospital in Bahadurgarh for treatment, the ACP added. (HT File)

The arrested trio have been identified as Sunil and Ankit, both residents of Rohad village, and Vikas, who hails from Dehkhora village in Jhajjar.

Bahadurgarh ACP(crime) Pradeep Nain said the criminals sustained bullet injuries after a brief exchange of fire with the cops on the Barahi road in Bahadurgarh. They are admitted at a civil hospital in Bahadurgarh for treatment, the ACP added.

The ACP informed that a Delhi Jal Board employee Deepak Manjhi had come to Sampla to appear in an examination on August 16. “Four men had kidnapped Manjhi and sought 5 lakh ransom from his family. When the miscreants came to take the ransom amount, police arrested one and three others managed to flee. During investigation, the accused confessed to strangling Manjhi to death. The accused had tied Manjhi’s hands and legs and dumped his body in a canal near Rohtak’s Karor village,” Nain added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Haryana police nabs absconding ‘killers’ of Delhi Jal Board employee
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On