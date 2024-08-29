Haryana police nabs absconding ‘killers’ of Delhi Jal Board employee

Three persons accused in the abduction and murder of a Delhi Jal Board employee were nabbed in an encounter from Jhajjar’s Bahadurgarh town here on Wednesday. Bahadurgarh ACP(crime) Pradeep Nain said the criminals sustained bullet injuries after a brief exchange of fire with the cops on the Barahi road in Bahadurgarh. They are admitted at a civil hospital in Bahadurgarh for treatment, the ACP added. (HT File)

The arrested trio have been identified as Sunil and Ankit, both residents of Rohad village, and Vikas, who hails from Dehkhora village in Jhajjar.

The ACP informed that a Delhi Jal Board employee Deepak Manjhi had come to Sampla to appear in an examination on August 16. “Four men had kidnapped Manjhi and sought ₹5 lakh ransom from his family. When the miscreants came to take the ransom amount, police arrested one and three others managed to flee. During investigation, the accused confessed to strangling Manjhi to death. The accused had tied Manjhi’s hands and legs and dumped his body in a canal near Rohtak’s Karor village,” Nain added.