Haryana Police to bring accused Akashdeep, Jashandeep on production warrant for interrogation
In an effort to trace the network of four suspected Khalistani terrorists, the Haryana police will now take their two Punjab-based accomplices on production warrant for interrogation.
Akashdeep and Jashandeep, who were arrested by the Punjab Police from Ferozepur and Faridkot, respectively for their alleged links with Pakistan-based Khalistani terrorists, were allegedly involved in delivering consignments of arms and ammunitions transported from Pakistan, said investigators in Karnal.
“As of now, we have not found any links in Haryana but need to interrogate the Punjab-based accused to trace their network,” said a senior police officer associated with the investigation.
The officer said they have not found involvement of the arrested accused in recovery of an improvised explosive device equipped with RDX from Tarn Taran on Sunday.
He said the CIA of the Karnal police and central investigation agencies have taken the accused to their native places in Punjab to ascertain whether they have any pending assignments. Also, their banks accounts are being verified to see whether they received any money directly.
Karnal superintendent of police (SP) Ganga Ram Punia said, “We are in the process to take them on production warrant after the Punjab Police complete their interrogation.”
The SP, however, said as of now, the investigators have not found any links of the accused in Haryana but the investigation is still on.
The Karnal police are also waiting for the Punjab Police to complete their interrogation with Rajbir Singh alias Raja, a hardcore criminal, who is the link between Gurpreet and Rinda, who played a key role to weave this nexus. Rajbir has been taken on five-day remand by the Punjab Police.
On whether police will apply to extend their remand expiring on May 15, the SP said, “Let the interrogation get completed. If required, we will apply for an extension.”
Since the arrest of these four suspected terrorists on May 5, police teams from different states including Maharashtra, Telangana, Punjab and Haryana, and national security agencies are camping in Karnal.
So far, there is no major breakthrough in the networks despite the investigators claiming that the accused were involved in several deliveries of such consignments.
A special cell of the Delhi Police also interrogated them following the disclosure that they used to stay in Delhi.
-
Sidhu meets Mann, lauds him for being ‘down to earth, receptive’
Chandigarh : Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday met chief minister Bhagwant Mann to share his recipe for revival of Punjab, income generation and curbing mafias and lauded him for being “down to earth” and “receptive” to his suggestions even though the ruling Aam Aadmi Party played down the meeting.
-
BSF shoots down drone from Pak, recovers 10.6kg heroin in Amritsar
The Border Security Force shot down a drone that entered the Indian territory from Pakistan carrying a consignment of 10.6 kg of heroin at Bharopal village falling under the Ajnala sub-division in Amritsar district on Monday. The BSF said they recovered nine packets of heroin, thwarting another smuggling bid from across the border. BSF deputy inspector general Bhupinder Singh said this is the first case in the Amritsar sector when a drone was shot down and heroin was recovered.
-
Scrap dealer held for purchasing stolen copper wires in Chandigarh
The CIA Naraingarh unit has arrested a scrap dealer from Manimajra in Chandigarh for purchasing stolen copper wires worth lakhs from two men who had been arrested on May 2 for theft of transformer parts in Ambala district. The accused, Ateek Ahmad, was arrested based on information divulged by the arrested thieves Amit Kumar and Jaswant, both from Yamunanagar's Sadhaura. On questioning, they revealed their involvement in 25 other thefts of transformer parts.
-
Brahma Kumaris hold conference on good governance in Mohali
Phase 7, Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalya, on Monday organised a conference on empowerment of administrators for good governance and sustainable progress. Additional chief secretary of finance and taxation, KAP Sinha, Punjab was the chief guest. The event was also attended by senior bureaucrats and people associated with the Brahma Kumaris. Vinay Bublani, special secretary, home and justice, Punjab, said that it is very important to maintain balance and be kind.
-
Nawanshahr former MLA Angad Saini rejoins Cong
Chandigarh: Former Nawanshahr MLA Angad Singh Saini on Monday rejoined the Congress along with his supporters. Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring went to the young former MLA's house in Nawanshahr and re-inducted him into the party. Punjab Congress working president Bharat Bhushan Ashu and state general secretary Capt Sandeep Sandhu were also present. Saini rebelled and jumped into the poll fray against the official Congress nominee, Satvir Singh Palli Jhikki.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics