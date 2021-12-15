Haryana potato growers suffer losses as wholesale prices crash to around 500 per quintal

The beginning of the harvesting season of potatoes has given a bitter experience to the local farmers with the fall in wholesale prices in mandis.

Farmers alleged that they are being forced to sell their produce at around ₹500 per quintal and are unable to get even the input cost.

“With the beginning of the harvest season, prices have come down to around ₹450- ₹550 per quintal now there is a strong possibility that prices may fall further as the harvest will pick up,” said a commission agent at Kurukshetra’s Pipli grain market.

“I have harvested two acre of potato crop and earned just ₹1.10 lakh whereas the input cost on this land was around ₹90,000,” said potato-grower Darshan Lal of Ladwa in Kurukshetra, who has grown potato on 10 acre.

Another farmer Kuldeep Singh, who has taken five acre on rent for potato cultivation at Radaur in Yamunanagar district, said, “This seems another bad year for potato farming. At the price of ₹5,000 per quintal, we will not be able to earn the production cost and rent of the land,”

Potato traders are blaming poor demand and fluctuating prices in the open markets in country for fall in the prices.

“Most potato crop is being sold in the open markets in Bihar and Delhi but the prices are not stable. That is why traders in local mandis of Haryana fear losses and are not showing interest in potato purchase,” said Raj Kumar, a potato exporter from Kurukshetra.

Last year, prices of early harvesting varieties had fetched good prices and were sold at around ₹1,500 to ₹2,000 per quintal. “Expecting that the prices may remain the same this year too, most farmers have grown early harvesting varieties but the prices have fallen below expectations,” said an official of the state horticulture department.

The Haryana government had announced the ‘Bhavantar Bharpai Yojana’ to compensate for the difference in the situation of farmers selling crop at lower price than the fixed price. But farmers said the base price of ₹5 per kg fixed by the government does not cover the production cost.

“Since the yield of early harvest remains around 100 quintal per acre against the 150 to 160 quintal of the lateral varieties, the government should increase the base price to around ₹10 to prevent farmers from bearing losses,” demanded farmer Rajiv Kumar of Shahbad in Kurukshetra district.