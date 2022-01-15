Haryana private sector job quota: HC dismisses plea seeking early hearing

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday dismissed a plea filed seeking early hearing on the petitions challenging the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020, which provides 75% reservation to local youth in private sector. The law, which comes into force on Saturday, was notified in November.

The hearing was deferred as Haryana’s additional advocate general Jagbir Malik told the high court bench of justice Ajay Tewari and justice Pankaj Jain that there is no urgency involved and for next three months, the firms merely have to upload the data with regard to employees on the government mandated website. The hearing will now take place on February 2.

The court was hearing a fresh plea by the Faridabad Industries Association, which demanded early hearing. The association had challenged the law in December demanding the Act be declared unconstitutional.

In its detailed response to the issues raised by the association and other similar industry bodies, the government has argued that the law merely makes ‘geographical classification’ which is well permitted under the Constitution of India.

“It is to protect right to life/livelihood of people domiciled in the state and to protect their health, living condition and their right to employment,” it said, arguing that the plea was not maintainable as the petitioner is “an artificial juristic person”, who cannot challenge a legislation.

It further argues that no material facts placed by the association proves that it is prejudiced. Legislation enacted by the state is on a subject that squarely falls within its legislative domain, it has argued adding that it was enacted in compelling situation of increasing unemployment.

“Industrialisation and urbanisation in the state has led to huge land acquisition which resultantly has reduced growth and employment opportunities in the agriculture sector,” it said, adding that the law nowhere discriminates any person on the ground of place of birth or residence but it provides employment to the local candidates on the basis of domicile.

“…there is a distinction between the expression ‘place of birth’ and the expression ‘domicile’. Both reflect two different concepts. Reservation on the basis of ‘place of birth’ will definitely be hit by the provisions of the Constitution of India but employment on the basis of ‘domicile’ does not,” it claimed.

It said the law is for 10 years and it will cease to have affect after 10 years. The 75% employment to the local candidate is restricted to only low paid jobs, the employers are not restricted to employ other higher skilled jobs getting more than ₹30,000 gross salary, it submitted.