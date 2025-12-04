Haryana: Probe ordered into Hisar man’s failed 1.17-crore vehicle number bid

Haryana transport minister Anil Vij on Wednesday said that the financial capability would be looked into of a Hisar man who recently placed a ₹1.17-crore bid for a vehicle registration number (HR88B8888) but backed out later, resulting in the forfeiture of his security amount. “His financial capacity and source of income will now be thoroughly investigated to verify whether he was genuinely capable of bidding such a large amount,” Vij said. The bidder, Sudhir of Hisar, had won the bid wherein 45 persons participated. Haryana transport minister Anil Vij

Speaking with mediapersons in Ambala, he said fancy and VIP vehicle numbers in the state are allotted only through auctions. “People often make very high bids to obtain these numbers — not only as a matter of prestige but also contributing significantly to the state revenue. The recent incident indicates that some individuals are taking the auction process casually — merely as a show of interest, not responsibility,” he added.

The minister further said, “I have issued instructions to transport officials to check the bidder’s actual income and property. It must be confirmed whether the person had the financial capacity to bid ₹1.17 crore.”

He added that a written request was being sent to the income tax department for a thorough investigation so that no one in the future participates in auctions on false financial claims or without sufficient economic ability.

The online auction for HR88B8888 was conducted in the Badhra sub-division of Charkhi Dadri. Sudhir deposited ₹11,000 as security amount but didn’t make the full payment till the deadline. As per the process, a bidder has to deposit ₹10,000 as security and ₹1,000 as registration fees while the base price is fixed at ₹50,000. The VIP registration number under probe will be up for bids again.