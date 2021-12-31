Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Haryana reports 23 more Omicron cases; tally mounts to 37

Haryana reported 23 more cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus on Thursday, the highest daily spike so far, pushing the tally of such cases to 37 in state, according to a health department bulletin
People eligible for vaccination but not fully vaccinated will be banned from shopping malls, cinema halls, restaurants and grain markets, among other crowded places from January 1. (HT File)
Published on Dec 31, 2021 12:29 AM IST
ByHTC and Agencies, Chandigarh

Of these 37 cases, 12 are active while the rest have been discharged.

In view of rise in Omicron cases, the Haryana government has imposed a night curfew and restriction on gatherings from Saturday.

People eligible for vaccination but not fully vaccinated will be banned from shopping malls, cinema halls, restaurants and grain markets, among other crowded places from January 1.

Meanwhile, the state continued to register a surge in Covid-19 cases, with 300 new infections being reported on Thursday, 180 of them from Gurugram alone. Faridabad and Panchkula reported 44 and 20 new infections, respectively.

However, no fresh fatality due to the virus was reported in state. The total case count now stands at 7,73,361 while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,063.

The number of active coronavirus cases in the state has almost doubled in three days, from 536 on Monday to 1,047 on Thursday, while 7,62,228 patients have recuperated, the bulletin said, adding that the recovery rate was recorded at 98.56%.

