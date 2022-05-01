Haryana residents, farmers hassled over 4-5 hour-long power cuts
The long and unscheduled powercuts in Haryana’s Rohtak, Bhiwani, Hisar, Jind, Jhajjar and other parts are forcing people to spend afternoons and nights in sweltering heat.
Farmers alleged that they are not getting 4 to 5 hours of electricity per day for tubewells and their plan to sow cotton is delayed due to power shortage.
Praveen Malik, a resident of Rohtak, said the situation has worsened with power cuts lasting for 8 to 10 hours per day.
“The power department has been snapping electricity in mid-afternoon and late night hours, forcing residents to buy generators, which cost ₹22 to 24 per unit of power consumption, which will increase with rise in diesel rates. Most libraries, schools, colleges, gyms, restaurants and other places are being run without electricity because the inverters are not getting sufficient time to charge,” he added.
Raveen Sangwan, a farmer from Charkhi Dadri, said he had sown cotton crop after harvesting mustard and is in dire need of electricity.
“My cotton crop is getting damaged day by day as we are not even getting five hours of power per day for irrigation. We have never seen such power crisis. Somehow, we can manage the crisis at home but it cannot be managed at tubewells,” he added.
Farmers protest power shortage in Hisar
Farmers held protest at Hisar’s Kharar Alipur village power station for as they are not getting electricity supply at tubewells.
Kuldeep Singh, a farm leader from Hisar, said cotton crop, vegetables and green animal-fodder are getting destroyed because the power department is yet to supply electricity to tubewells in many villages.
“The farmers, who have been staying with their families and animals in fields, are facing water shortage because tubewells cannot be run without electricity and small water tanks are empty now. If the power supply is not restored within two days, we will launch a bigger agitation against the government,” he added.
Sandeep Bithmara, president of Laghu Udyog Association in Hisar’s Uklana, said small industrialists had urgeed the power officials to provide continuous electricity and ensure fixed cuts.
“The power officials turned down our request. Now we have decided not to pay electricity bills. If the officials want to cut our connection, they are free to do so,” he added.
Crisis will be resolved by Tuesday: Haryana power minister
As per power officials, Haryana is short of about 2,400MW per day. Interacting with the media in Bhiwani’s Dhanana village, Haryana power minister Ranjit Singh Chautala admitted that people are facing power cuts and said the government is likely to resolve the crisis by next Tuesday.
“We are in negotiation with Adani Power and the company is likely to provide us power by Tuesday. Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar also held parley with the Union power minister in Delhi and we are hopeful that state residents will not face power crisis in the coming days. We will also provide uninterrupted power for five hours to tubewells,” the minister added.
BKU locks power department’s office in Yamunanagar
-
Khattar to inaugurate Panipat’s new cooperative sugarmill today
In a major relief to sugarcane growers, the newly-constructed cooperative sugarmill in Panipat will start crushing operations from May 1 (Sunday). Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar will inaugurate the sugarmill on the occasion of International Labour Day at Dahar village on the Rohtak-Panipat highway. Khattar had announced to set up the new sugarmill in Panipat in 2014.
-
Rising stray cattle numbers leave Haryana gaushalas crowded
Even as the number of gaushalas (cow shelters) in Haryana has gone up threefold in the last five years, from 175 in 2017 to over 700 in 2022, the ever-increasing stray cattle population has ensured that these have remained overcrowded. As per information, the state currently has around five lakh stray cattle. In the last year alone, the number of stray cattle increased by 51,000 while 116 new gaushalas were set up during this period.
-
Blazing sun, prevailing heatwave keeping mercury in the red in Prayagraj
The rising mercury in Sangam city is breaking all previous records. On April 30, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 46.1 degrees Celsius, 6 degrees above normal—the third-highest temperature ever recorded in April in Prayagraj. Due to the record-breaking heat in the district, it has become difficult for people to commute during the daytime. The mercury had reached almost 47 degrees or crossed the mark only in May.
-
UNNAO: Teen nurse allegedly gang raped, murdered on first day of job
An 18-year-old nurse was allegedly gang raped and murdered on the first day of her job at a private hospital in Bangarmau area of Unnao district on Saturday. The woman's family has lodged an FIR, alleging that she was gang raped and murdered, said station house officer Bangarmau, Gajannath Shukla, adding that the body has been sent for autopsy.
-
Seer calls for Dharm Sansad at Taj Mahal, video goes viral
Agra In a video that went viral on Saturday, a seer from Ayodhya, who was denied entry to the Taj Mahal earlier this week, announced to hold 'Dharm Sansad' at the monument on May 5, to declare India as 'Hindu Rashtra'. He was recently denied entry to Taj Mahal on Tuesday because of his 'dharm dand' (religious mast) made of metal.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics