Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana residents, farmers hassled over 4-5 hour-long power cuts
chandigarh news

Haryana residents, farmers hassled over 4-5 hour-long power cuts

The long and unscheduled powercuts in Haryana’s Rohtak, Bhiwani, Hisar, Jind, Jhajjar and other parts are forcing people to spend afternoons and nights in sweltering heat
BKU (Charuni) members blocking entrance of the office of superintendent engineer, UHBVN, in Yamunanagar on Saturday. (HT Photo)
BKU (Charuni) members blocking entrance of the office of superintendent engineer, UHBVN, in Yamunanagar on Saturday. (HT Photo)
Published on May 01, 2022 12:31 AM IST
Copy Link
BySunil Rahar, Rohtak

The long and unscheduled powercuts in Haryana’s Rohtak, Bhiwani, Hisar, Jind, Jhajjar and other parts are forcing people to spend afternoons and nights in sweltering heat.

Farmers alleged that they are not getting 4 to 5 hours of electricity per day for tubewells and their plan to sow cotton is delayed due to power shortage.

Praveen Malik, a resident of Rohtak, said the situation has worsened with power cuts lasting for 8 to 10 hours per day.

“The power department has been snapping electricity in mid-afternoon and late night hours, forcing residents to buy generators, which cost 22 to 24 per unit of power consumption, which will increase with rise in diesel rates. Most libraries, schools, colleges, gyms, restaurants and other places are being run without electricity because the inverters are not getting sufficient time to charge,” he added.

Raveen Sangwan, a farmer from Charkhi Dadri, said he had sown cotton crop after harvesting mustard and is in dire need of electricity.

“My cotton crop is getting damaged day by day as we are not even getting five hours of power per day for irrigation. We have never seen such power crisis. Somehow, we can manage the crisis at home but it cannot be managed at tubewells,” he added.

Farmers protest power shortage in Hisar

Farmers held protest at Hisar’s Kharar Alipur village power station for as they are not getting electricity supply at tubewells.

Kuldeep Singh, a farm leader from Hisar, said cotton crop, vegetables and green animal-fodder are getting destroyed because the power department is yet to supply electricity to tubewells in many villages.

“The farmers, who have been staying with their families and animals in fields, are facing water shortage because tubewells cannot be run without electricity and small water tanks are empty now. If the power supply is not restored within two days, we will launch a bigger agitation against the government,” he added.

Sandeep Bithmara, president of Laghu Udyog Association in Hisar’s Uklana, said small industrialists had urgeed the power officials to provide continuous electricity and ensure fixed cuts.

“The power officials turned down our request. Now we have decided not to pay electricity bills. If the officials want to cut our connection, they are free to do so,” he added.

Crisis will be resolved by Tuesday: Haryana power minister

As per power officials, Haryana is short of about 2,400MW per day. Interacting with the media in Bhiwani’s Dhanana village, Haryana power minister Ranjit Singh Chautala admitted that people are facing power cuts and said the government is likely to resolve the crisis by next Tuesday.

“We are in negotiation with Adani Power and the company is likely to provide us power by Tuesday. Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar also held parley with the Union power minister in Delhi and we are hopeful that state residents will not face power crisis in the coming days. We will also provide uninterrupted power for five hours to tubewells,” the minister added.

BKU locks power department’s office in Yamunanagar

AMBALA Amid power shortage, BKU (Charuni) members protested outside the office of superintendent engineer, UHBVN, near Kanhaiya Sahib Chowk in Yamunanagar on Saturday. They gathered outside the office, sat at the entry gate, and locked it for hours. The activists climbed the terrace and unfurled the union’s flag as a mark of protest against regular electricity cuts. District unit chief Sanju Gudiana said they are forced to lock the gate as the department has failed to perform its duties. “We are unable to irrigate our fields and crops are drying. If there is no power supply, we will uproot electricity poles from our fields,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar (HT File)

    Khattar to inaugurate Panipat’s new cooperative sugarmill today

    In a major relief to sugarcane growers, the newly-constructed cooperative sugarmill in Panipat will start crushing operations from May 1 (Sunday). Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar will inaugurate the sugarmill on the occasion of International Labour Day at Dahar village on the Rohtak-Panipat highway. Khattar had announced to set up the new sugarmill in Panipat in 2014.

  • Stray animals are not just a cause of worry for farmers, who say that these enter their fields and damage the crops, but also pose a risk to lives of commuters on highways and city roads.

    Rising stray cattle numbers leave Haryana gaushalas crowded

    Even as the number of gaushalas (cow shelters) in Haryana has gone up threefold in the last five years, from 175 in 2017 to over 700 in 2022, the ever-increasing stray cattle population has ensured that these have remained overcrowded. As per information, the state currently has around five lakh stray cattle. In the last year alone, the number of stray cattle increased by 51,000 while 116 new gaushalas were set up during this period.

  • Youngsters cover their heads as they move in Prayagraj on an extremely hot day on Saturday. The city recorded a maximum temperature of 46.1 degrees Celsius, the third-highest ever to be registered in April, and 6 degrees above normal during the day as per the Indian Meteorological department. (Anil Kumar Maurya/HT Photo)

    Blazing sun, prevailing heatwave keeping mercury in the red in Prayagraj

    The rising mercury in Sangam city is breaking all previous records. On April 30, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 46.1 degrees Celsius, 6 degrees above normal—the third-highest temperature ever recorded in April in Prayagraj. Due to the record-breaking heat in the district, it has become difficult for people to commute during the daytime. The mercury had reached almost 47 degrees or crossed the mark only in May.

  • The deceased had joined the hospital on April 29 and had been in the night shift, said the polic (FOR REPRESENTATION PURPOSE)

    UNNAO: Teen nurse allegedly gang raped, murdered on first day of job

    An 18-year-old nurse was allegedly gang raped and murdered on the first day of her job at a private hospital in Bangarmau area of Unnao district on Saturday. The woman's family has lodged an FIR, alleging that she was gang raped and murdered, said station house officer Bangarmau, Gajannath Shukla, adding that the body has been sent for autopsy.

  • The seer asked his followers to reach the western gate of Taj Mahal at 10 am on May 5 for prayers to be offered to Lord Shiva because according to him, Taj Mahal was Tejomahalaya, a Shiv temple and not Taj Mahal. (Pic for representation)

    Seer calls for Dharm Sansad at Taj Mahal, video goes viral

    Agra In a video that went viral on Saturday, a seer from Ayodhya, who was denied entry to the Taj Mahal earlier this week, announced to hold 'Dharm Sansad' at the monument on May 5, to declare India as 'Hindu Rashtra'. He was recently denied entry to Taj Mahal on Tuesday because of his 'dharm dand' (religious mast) made of metal.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 01, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out