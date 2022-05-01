Haryana residents, farmers hassled over 4-5 hour-long power cuts

The long and unscheduled powercuts in Haryana’s Rohtak, Bhiwani, Hisar, Jind, Jhajjar and other parts are forcing people to spend afternoons and nights in sweltering heat.

Farmers alleged that they are not getting 4 to 5 hours of electricity per day for tubewells and their plan to sow cotton is delayed due to power shortage.

Praveen Malik, a resident of Rohtak, said the situation has worsened with power cuts lasting for 8 to 10 hours per day.

“The power department has been snapping electricity in mid-afternoon and late night hours, forcing residents to buy generators, which cost ₹22 to 24 per unit of power consumption, which will increase with rise in diesel rates. Most libraries, schools, colleges, gyms, restaurants and other places are being run without electricity because the inverters are not getting sufficient time to charge,” he added.

Raveen Sangwan, a farmer from Charkhi Dadri, said he had sown cotton crop after harvesting mustard and is in dire need of electricity.

“My cotton crop is getting damaged day by day as we are not even getting five hours of power per day for irrigation. We have never seen such power crisis. Somehow, we can manage the crisis at home but it cannot be managed at tubewells,” he added.

Farmers protest power shortage in Hisar

Farmers held protest at Hisar’s Kharar Alipur village power station for as they are not getting electricity supply at tubewells.

Kuldeep Singh, a farm leader from Hisar, said cotton crop, vegetables and green animal-fodder are getting destroyed because the power department is yet to supply electricity to tubewells in many villages.

“The farmers, who have been staying with their families and animals in fields, are facing water shortage because tubewells cannot be run without electricity and small water tanks are empty now. If the power supply is not restored within two days, we will launch a bigger agitation against the government,” he added.

Sandeep Bithmara, president of Laghu Udyog Association in Hisar’s Uklana, said small industrialists had urgeed the power officials to provide continuous electricity and ensure fixed cuts.

“The power officials turned down our request. Now we have decided not to pay electricity bills. If the officials want to cut our connection, they are free to do so,” he added.

Crisis will be resolved by Tuesday: Haryana power minister

As per power officials, Haryana is short of about 2,400MW per day. Interacting with the media in Bhiwani’s Dhanana village, Haryana power minister Ranjit Singh Chautala admitted that people are facing power cuts and said the government is likely to resolve the crisis by next Tuesday.

“We are in negotiation with Adani Power and the company is likely to provide us power by Tuesday. Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar also held parley with the Union power minister in Delhi and we are hopeful that state residents will not face power crisis in the coming days. We will also provide uninterrupted power for five hours to tubewells,” the minister added.

BKU locks power department’s office in Yamunanagar

AMBALA Amid power shortage, BKU (Charuni) members protested outside the office of superintendent engineer, UHBVN, near Kanhaiya Sahib Chowk in Yamunanagar on Saturday. They gathered outside the office, sat at the entry gate, and locked it for hours. The activists climbed the terrace and unfurled the union’s flag as a mark of protest against regular electricity cuts. District unit chief Sanju Gudiana said they are forced to lock the gate as the department has failed to perform its duties. “We are unable to irrigate our fields and crops are drying. If there is no power supply, we will uproot electricity poles from our fields,” he said.