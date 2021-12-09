Haryana rice millers up in arms against tender to private firm

Fortified Rice Kernels Manufacturers Association of Haryana on Wednesday said they will go on hunger strike if the government did not cancel its milling tenders to a private firm.

At a meeting at a hotel in Karnal, the association members alleged that the government had changed the norms to allocate tenders to a private firm, causing huge loss to owners of rice mills of Haryana.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

They alleged that instead of promoting Haryana’s new micro-industries, the state government gave preference to industries of other states.

Ram Niwas, president of the association, said the tender process was designed to allocate tenders to selected firms.

“The government has given tenders to a firm which offered ₹59.64+GST per kg for fortified rice to the government, while the Haryana-based firms are even ready to give the same quality rice at ₹45-50 per kg,” said a member of the association, Ramesh Midha.

He alleged that in the first advertisement, the government floated the tenders with a condition of ₹65-crore turnover of the interested firms and the newcomers were exempted, but the existing companies which installed machines of fortified rice were not exempted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}