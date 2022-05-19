Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Haryana Roadways told to work out local bus service for Panchkula

The Haryana state transport commissioner has directed the general manager of Haryana Roadways, Panchkula, to look into residents’ long-pending demand for a local bus service in Panchkula
Last year in June, Haryana Roadways had introduced 10 mini buses at the Panchkula bus stand in Sector 5. Plying on five routes, these mainly connect the city with Chandigarh and adjoining villages. (HT File Pho)
Published on May 19, 2022 02:09 AM IST
ByTanbir Dhaliwal, Panchkula

Taking note of residents’ requests, the Haryana state transport commissioner has directed the general manager of Haryana Roadways, Panchkula, to look into their long-pending demand for a local bus service in Panchkula.

Seeking economical and accessible transport facilities for residents of the district, members of the Citizens Welfare Association, Panchkula, had written to the commissioner in March.

According to the association, a local bus service was introduced in 1992, but discontinued within a month, as Haryana Roadways termed it “beyond economical means”.

Association president SK Nayar said since then, Panchkula had been deprived of a bus service that connected one sector to another. “As a result, people were forced to depend on cabs, three-wheelers, rickshaws and private vehicles to commute within the city. We have raised the issue several times with the deputy commissioner, but in vain,” he said.

The association pointed out that the authorities should introduce mini buses to ply within the city, with proper publicity.

Last year in June, Haryana Roadways had introduced 10 mini buses at the Panchkula bus stand in Sector 5. Plying on five routes, these mainly connect the city with Chandigarh and adjoining villages.

