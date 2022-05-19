Haryana Roadways told to work out local bus service for Panchkula
Taking note of residents’ requests, the Haryana state transport commissioner has directed the general manager of Haryana Roadways, Panchkula, to look into their long-pending demand for a local bus service in Panchkula.
Seeking economical and accessible transport facilities for residents of the district, members of the Citizens Welfare Association, Panchkula, had written to the commissioner in March.
According to the association, a local bus service was introduced in 1992, but discontinued within a month, as Haryana Roadways termed it “beyond economical means”.
Association president SK Nayar said since then, Panchkula had been deprived of a bus service that connected one sector to another. “As a result, people were forced to depend on cabs, three-wheelers, rickshaws and private vehicles to commute within the city. We have raised the issue several times with the deputy commissioner, but in vain,” he said.
The association pointed out that the authorities should introduce mini buses to ply within the city, with proper publicity.
Last year in June, Haryana Roadways had introduced 10 mini buses at the Panchkula bus stand in Sector 5. Plying on five routes, these mainly connect the city with Chandigarh and adjoining villages.
-
Chandigarh: Security firm director gets one-year jail for not providing PF record
A local court has awarded one-year rigorous imprisonment to the director of a Dadumajra-based security firm for failing to provide PF documents to the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) for inspection. The court of chief judicial magistrate Aman Inder Singh also slapped a fine of ₹4,000 on the convict, Umesh Sharma, director of Punj Security and Housekeeping Services Private Limited, Dadumajra. It did not comply despite several requests.
-
Farmers’ protest in Mohali leaves commuters high and dry for second day
Commuters continued to remain harried for the second day in a row as farmers continued to block YPS Chowk in Mohali for most part of Wednesday, before finally lifting the dharna in the evening. The Sanyukt Kisan Morcha called off the protest at the Chandigarh-Mohali border around 5.30 pm after Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann conceded to most of its demands.
-
Chandigarh Housing Board official arrested for accepting ₹10,000 bribe
The Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday arrested a senior assistant at the Chandigarh Housing Board office for accepting ₹10,000 as bribe from a Manimajra resident to issue hSukhjeet Singha property transfer certificate. The accused, Shamsher Singh, was arrested on the complaint of Sukhjeet Singh. In his complaint, Sukhjeet stated that his father and wife owned a house in Modern Housing Complex, Manimajra.
-
Chandigarh Housing Board properties: Building violations delinked from lease, conveyance deeds
The Chandigarh Housing Board has delinked building violations in its built-up units from execution of lease deed and conveyance deed. In April, in major relief for over 65,000 allottees, CHB had also delinked building violations from transfer of its properties. This was applicable for sale and purchase of freehold CHB properties. Wednesday's decision is applicable for allottees who want to get a lease deed or conveyance deed for properties allotted in their name.
-
24 test positive for Covid in Chandigarh tricity area
Tricity's Covid-19 cases continued to rise on Wednesday, as 24 people tested positive after 20 the day before. With 16 cases, Chandigarh recorded a major spike from eight cases on Tuesday. Those found infected in Chandigarh are residents of Sectors 5, 11, 14, 15, 19, 22, 25, 33, 34 and 35, Dhanas, Manimajra and PGIMER campus. Meanwhile, with more recoveries, tricity's active cases dipped from 156 to 145 in the past 24 hours.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics