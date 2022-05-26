Haryana rolls out new sampling procedure to test pesticides, fertilisers

The Haryana agriculture and farmers welfare department has rolled out a new procedure to collect samples for testing of fertilisers and pesticides from the premises of manufacturers and wholesalers within and outside the state.

“All deputy directors of the agriculture department have been instructed to strictly follow the new sampling procedure,” said Sumita Misra, additional chief secretary (agriculture), adding that a provision has also been made to take samples from each and every consignment during the supply of agricultural material through all government agencies.

Ahead of the paddy sowing season, the agriculture department has also decided to launch a special quality control campaign to aware farmers and sellers of pesticides, seeds and fertilisers regarding judicious use of agricultural inputs.

The ACS (agriculture) said farmers have been advised to take receipt while purchasing seeds, pesticides and fertilisers so that action may be initiated against defaulters in case the agricultural material is found misbranded/non-standard.

The department has also constituted a district-level committees in Yamunanagar, Faridabad, Sonepat, Rohtak and Jhajjar headed by deputy commissioners concerned to check pilferage and black marketing of urea fertiliser.

The samples are drawn under the supervision of senior officers in order to make available good quality seeds, fertilisers and pesticides to the farmers of the state and year-wise sampling targets of seeds, fertilisers and pesticides are fixed, the ACS (agriculture) said.