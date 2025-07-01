Haryana RTS panel orders 5K compensation to electricity consumer in Rohtak

The Haryana Right to Service Commission (RTS) has directed the concerned authorities to deduct ₹6,000 from the June month salary of a power department accountant, holding the official responsible for the harassment of a Rohtak-based electricity consumer. The Commission has termed this as very unfortunate saying that such a simple case could not be resolved at the level of first grievance redressal authority or second grievance redressal authority. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The Haryana RTS has ordered that out of the ₹6,000 to be deducted from the salary of the official, ₹1,000 will be the fine to be imposed on the accountant in question and that ₹5,000 will be either paid as compensation to the complainant or adjusted in the consumer’s bill.

The Commission said that there was a delay of about one year in updating the consumer’s metre change order in the system. Though the metre change order was updated by the department on June 11, 2023, the error remained in the consumer’s bill, due to which he had to repeatedly lodge complaints and visit the office.

This error was ultimately rectified only with the intervention of the Commission. The Commission has termed this as very unfortunate saying that such a simple case could not be resolved at the level of first grievance redressal authority or second grievance redressal authority.

In a statement the Commission said that it was possible only due to the auto appeal system started by the Haryana Right to Service Commission that a consumer and his son could send their complaint to the Commission from home without any additional cost and they could get a total refund of ₹15,838 and ₹16,330, out of which ₹16,330 was received only as a result of the intervention of the Commission.

“The Commission has ordered that an amount of ₹6,000 be deducted from the salary of the concerned accountant… ₹1,000 be deposited in the state fund and ₹5,000 be adjusted in the consumer’s bill or transferred to his bank account. Instructions have been given to ensure this payment by obtaining bank details from the consumer,” the spokesperson said.

Apart from this, the Commission has also advised the Junior Engineer working as Second Grievance Redressal Authority-cum-XEN and First Grievance Redressal Authority to take consumer complaints seriously at the primary level itself and ensure timely resolution so that common citizens do not have to approach the Commission.